Vladimir Putin, 71, Romantically Linked to Blonde 'Barbie Type' Russian Censor Queen, 39: Report

vladimir putin testing waters ready discuss ending war ukraine report
Source: MEGA

By:

Feb. 19 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin has been romantically connected to a blonde bombshell censorship queen, described as a "Barbie type," who is 32 years his junior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 71-year-old Russian President is allegedly seeing Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina, 39, the head of a pro-Kremlin online censorship organization, according to several Ukrainian media outlets and independent Russian Telegram channels.

vladimir putin lover alina kabaeva reappears public house arrest rumor
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin’s allegedly juggling several suspected lovers, including Alina Kabaeva.

Putin's stunning possible new lover has been coined as his “morality guardian" amid rumors of their alleged relationship. While some have raised eyebrows about the Russian leader and Mizulina's connections, Russian human rights campaigner Olga Romanova isn't surprised.

“Katya Mizulina is completely to Putin’s taste,” Romanova shared with Ukraine’s Channel 24. “This Barbie [expletive] type has always suited him very well.”

“[Putin is] 71 years old, let’s not be ageist,” she stated. “In general, the man is in full bloom, why not?”

tucker carlson us government prevent interview vladimir putin nsa
Source: MEGA

“And that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview,” Carlson claimed.

Putin has allegedly found a “new flame for companionship” in Mizulina, the daughter of parliament member Elena Mizulina, 69, with the Russian Telegram site Kremlevskaya Tabakerka reporting that the two have "grown close recently."

The news outlet noted that its sources “were extremely careful in talking about it, because no one can offer a 100% confirmation.”

Putin's rumored lover heads Russia’s pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League. Mizulina has been working overtime to censor all criticism of the Russian leader online — especially when it comes to the war in Ukraine — advocating for fines, sanctions, and web censorship over Russian news media and social networks.

“First, we will clean Ukraine from the Nazis … and then we will get to Google and Wikipedia," she reportedly said in a 2022 speech.

vladimir putin lover alina kabaeva leak russian leader death rumors
Source: MEGA

It's believed that Putin shares two or three kids with Kabaeva.

Putin's alleged romance with Mizulina isn't the only one he's reportedly juggled. The controversial world leader — who recently claimed he'd rather see Joe Biden back in the White House over Putin-lover Donald Trump — has long been linked to 40-year-old former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

It's believed the rumored couple share two to three children.

copy of image templates
Source: MEGA

Putin is also the rumored father of Svetlana Krivonogikh's 20-year-old daughter, Luiza Rozova. Krivonogikh is a wealthy strip club owner who reportedly shares the " love child" with the Russian President.

Putin was famously married for 30 years to his ex, Lyudmila. The former Mr. and Mrs. divorced in 2014.

