Royal Gaffe: Prince William Mocked Over Awkward Remarks to Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce
Prince William may have missed the mark when he attempted to pay a compliment to Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.
The Prince of Wales was eager to greet McKenna-Bruce and her fellow nominees Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, and Sophie Wilde last night at the Royal Festival Hall in London, shaking their hands while noting the category was chock-full of talented stars including Jacob Elordi.
McKenna-Bruce walked away with the prize after captivating audiences with her gripping portrayal of Tara, a virgin who takes a trip with friends to Greek island Malia where she is sexually assaulted by a fellow tourist, in a coming-of-age film.
"The category was so strong, all of you — it was like who is going to pull this off?" he said backstage, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It was incredible. It was very close between all of you."
"I haven't yet watched your film," he admitted while kindly addressing McKenna-Bruce. "I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through."
She said it was an enjoyable filming experience and urged the royal to check it out when he has free time.
"I've got a lot of films to catch up on," William told her and the other stars, noting he made a list of them after attending the BAFTAs. "Normally I get quite ahead of the awards ceremony, I get to see quite a few of them. I haven't managed to get that many through."
"The competition in all the categories were so strong this year," he raved. "And also what's so lovely is there was diversity in so many areas."
While some felt it was an "embarrassing" oversight, many viewers did not blame the prince for his gaffe about her having "fun" while shooting the dramatic film considering the royal had other important matters on his mind as of late.
William was earlier heard apologizing that his wife, Kate Middleton, could not make it, telling organizers, "I am sorry Catherine's not here, she does love the BAFTAs."
The Princess of Wales has been recovering from abdominal surgery amid recently shared news that his father, King Charles, is battling an unspecified form of cancer.
Royal experts have speculated it will be the catalyst to the family reconciling with William's estranged brother, Prince Harry, but there may be a long road ahead.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Insiders exclusively told us last year that William is refusing to "forgive and forget" what Harry said in his memoir and Netflix docuseries.