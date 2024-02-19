'Insulting': BBC Reporter Blasted for Grilling Andrew Scott About Barry Keoghan's Racy 'Saltburn' Scene

Scott looked uneasy during his chat with entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson at the BAFTA Film Awards after being pressed about his thoughts on Barry Keoghan 's risque dance scene in the critically acclaimed flick Saltburn .

A BBC reporter has come under fire for an awkward interview with Irish actor Andrew Scott that sparked outrage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Scott looked uneasy during his chat with entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson at the BAFTA Film Awards after being pressed about his thoughts on Barry Keoghan's risque dance scene in 'Saltburn.'

Scott appeared flustered and laughed it off before stating that he didn't want to "spoil it for anybody," adding, "It was great."

"OK, your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn," Paterson said while another person off-camera chimed in, "No spoilers please."

Paterson began his cringe-worthy line of questioning by asking if the openly gay All Of Us Strangers star knows Keoghan, to which the actor confirmed he did.

Critics were quick to lambaste Paterson for not reading the room or praising the star's accomplishments instead of grilling him about Saltburn.

"There was a lot of talk about prosthetics ... how well do you know him?" the reporter continued as Scott started to walk off. "Too much? Too much?" the interviewer asked.

Despite the actor looking keen to switch topics, Paterson continued to grill him about the famed scene when Keoghan danced in the buff to Murder on the Dancefloor.

"This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid," one wrote.

"This is appalling: presenter Colin Paterson 'interviewing' brilliant Andrew Scott, and asking about a fellow actor's genitals (in a film Andrew is not even in). Because Andrew is also Irish, like Barry Keoghan? Because he's gay? Baffling & insulting to both of these talented actors," another vented on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know Andrew Scott doesn’t have social media but if you somehow see this, we all love you," a third wrote. "This is actually dreadful. And you can bet that this would not have been asked if Andrew wasn't gay. This is not simply lousy journalism; it is also obvious homophobia," a fourth declared.