Lori Loughlin Begging Daughter Olivia Jade to Dump BF Jacob Elordi After Alleged Reporter Attack: Report

Worried mom Lori Loughlin is advising her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli to dump boyfriend Jacob Elordi after he was investigated over an alleged assault, according to a sensational report.

RadarOnline.com has learned the former Full House actress wants to avoid drama at all costs after doing time behind bars for her own scandal.

Insiders said she is determined to keep her daughter on a good path with the right people by her side.