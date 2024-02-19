Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Begging Daughter Olivia Jade to Dump BF Jacob Elordi After Alleged Reporter Attack: Report

lori loughlin worried jacob elordi heartbreaker olivia jade romance pp
Source: mega

Lori Loughlin is reportedly concerned about her daughter Olivia Jade's relationship with actor Jacob Elordi.

By:

Feb. 19 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Worried mom Lori Loughlin is advising her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli to dump boyfriend Jacob Elordi after he was investigated over an alleged assault, according to a sensational report.

RadarOnline.com has learned the former Full House actress wants to avoid drama at all costs after doing time behind bars for her own scandal.

Insiders said she is determined to keep her daughter on a good path with the right people by her side.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin worried jacob elordi heartbreaker olivia jade romance
Source: mega

RadarOnline.com has learned the former 'Full House' actress wants to avoid drama at all costs after doing time behind bars for her own scandal.

"Lori is worried sick," according to one tipster that said she wants the actor "out of her daughter's life."

"If this is what Jacob acts like in public, she doesn't want to even think about what he's capable of doing behind closed doors," a source told The National Enquirer.

Another insider, however, said she isn't concerned about her daughter's relationship.

Elordi and Olivia Jade have been romantically linked since 2021, dating on and off but reports suggest they are "100 percent going strong" into 2024.

They were last seen together in New York City ahead of the Euphoria star's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin worried jacob elordi heartbreaker olivia jade romance
Source: mega

"Lori is worried sick," according to one tipster that said she wants the actor "out of her daughter's life."

Loughlin apparently expressed her fears after the Saltburn actor was called out by a controversial radio host who claimed Elordi grabbed his throat during a heated altercation.

Joshua Fox claims that he recently went to the hotel where Elordi was to hopefully chat with the star and make a video for his radio station.

Fox said things went south after he introduced himself as a KIIS 106.5 FM radio employee before asking Elordi to fill up an empty container with his "bathwater" as a gift for KIIS 106.5 host, Jackie O.

MORE ON:
Lori Loughlin
Article continues below advertisement
lori loughin worried about daughter olivia jade bf jacob elordi
Source: mega

Another insider, however, said she isn't concerned about her daughter's relationship.

He claimed Elordi did not take kindly to the joke about his risque scene in the movie and "got up in his face" and "backed him against a wall" as well as grabbed his throat.

Elordi allegedly demanded the footage be wiped but got declined. New South Wales police confirm they are investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed and Elordi has not yet addressed the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
lori loughlin worried jacob elordi heartbreaker olivia jade romance
Source: mega

New South Wales police confirm they are investigating the incident involving the 'Saltburn' star.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

After Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giulliani served stints in prison for paying a $500k bribe to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella, into a top college, Lori apparently wants to stay away from any trouble or any signs of it ahead.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.