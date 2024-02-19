Lori Loughlin Begging Daughter Olivia Jade to Dump BF Jacob Elordi After Alleged Reporter Attack: Report
Worried mom Lori Loughlin is advising her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli to dump boyfriend Jacob Elordi after he was investigated over an alleged assault, according to a sensational report.
RadarOnline.com has learned the former Full House actress wants to avoid drama at all costs after doing time behind bars for her own scandal.
Insiders said she is determined to keep her daughter on a good path with the right people by her side.
"Lori is worried sick," according to one tipster that said she wants the actor "out of her daughter's life."
"If this is what Jacob acts like in public, she doesn't want to even think about what he's capable of doing behind closed doors," a source told The National Enquirer.
Another insider, however, said she isn't concerned about her daughter's relationship.
Elordi and Olivia Jade have been romantically linked since 2021, dating on and off but reports suggest they are "100 percent going strong" into 2024.
They were last seen together in New York City ahead of the Euphoria star's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
Loughlin apparently expressed her fears after the Saltburn actor was called out by a controversial radio host who claimed Elordi grabbed his throat during a heated altercation.
Joshua Fox claims that he recently went to the hotel where Elordi was to hopefully chat with the star and make a video for his radio station.
Fox said things went south after he introduced himself as a KIIS 106.5 FM radio employee before asking Elordi to fill up an empty container with his "bathwater" as a gift for KIIS 106.5 host, Jackie O.
He claimed Elordi did not take kindly to the joke about his risque scene in the movie and "got up in his face" and "backed him against a wall" as well as grabbed his throat.
Elordi allegedly demanded the footage be wiped but got declined. New South Wales police confirm they are investigating the incident.
No charges have been filed and Elordi has not yet addressed the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giulliani served stints in prison for paying a $500k bribe to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella, into a top college, Lori apparently wants to stay away from any trouble or any signs of it ahead.