'Saltburn' Actor Jacob Elordi Accused of Assaulting Australian Journalist Outside a Hotel, Police Investigating
Saltburn and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi is the subject of a police investigation after allegedly assaulting a journalist in a fight outside a hotel in Sydney, Australia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Sunday Telegraph, Elordi, who has quietly took a jet home ahead of the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast, was at the Clovelly Hotel in the city’s eastern suburbs on Saturday, February 3, when he allegedly got into an altercation with KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox.
The 26-year-old actor was allegedly approached by 32-year-old Fox when the Euphoria star reportedly became frustrated by the journalist's series of questions.
Fox recently made headlines for crashing Married At First Sight weddings for his Instagram account MAFS Funny.
A spokesperson for the NSW Police told outlets that a man was allegedly assaulted during the encounter.
"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs," a statement read.
"Police were told about 3:30 pm on Saturday, February 3, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries."
The spokesperson made it clear that inquiries into the incident were still ongoing.
It's still unclear whether Elordi still plans to attend the upcoming AACTAs on the Gold Coast — despite being nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Felix Catton in the Amazon cult hit Saltburn.
The actor also recently starred as Elvis Presley in the Priscilla Presley bio-pic simply titled Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola.
He is also expected to appear in season 3 of the HBO hit drama Euphoria.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elordi has been dealing with a 61-year-old stalker, Robert Dennis Furo. He and his lawyers have struggled to track down Furo to serve a legal restraining order.
As a result, the judge scheduled the next hearing for April 28. The order warned the actor that if Furo isn’t served by then the entire restraining order will be dismissed.
Elordi said the man kept showing up to his home with unwanted gifts. Despite being told not to return, Furo allegedly keeps showing up.
Elordi submitted security camera photos of Furo at his Hollywood Hills home, showing the stalker leaving the actor pastries, roses, candies and even a handwritten note.