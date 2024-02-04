'Saltburn' Actor Jacob Elordi Accused of Assaulting Australian Journalist Outside a Hotel, Police Investigating

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Elordi, who has quietly took a jet home ahead of the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast, was at the Clovelly Hotel in the city’s eastern suburbs on Saturday, February 3, when he allegedly got into an altercation with KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox.

The 26-year-old actor was allegedly approached by 32-year-old Fox when the Euphoria star reportedly became frustrated by the journalist's series of questions.

Fox recently made headlines for crashing Married At First Sight weddings for his Instagram account MAFS Funny.