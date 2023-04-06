Jacob Elordi's Alleged 61-Year-Old Stalker Could Get Off Scot-Free After Judge Issues Warning To 'Euphoria' Star

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been unable to track down his alleged stalker to serve him legal papers — and he will be without a restraining order if he doesn’t act quickly, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elordi’s lawyer informed the court during a hearing that they have been unable to find 61-year-old Robert Dennis Furo.

As a result, the judge scheduled the next hearing for April 28. The order warned the actor that if Furo isn’t served by then the entire restraining order will be dismissed. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Elordi was granted a temporary restraining order against the alleged stalker. In his petition, Elordi said the man kept showing up to his home with unwanted gifts. Despite being told not to return, Furo allegedly keeps showing up.

Elordi submitted security camera photos of Furo at his Hollywood Hills home. The actor said the man has left him pastries, roses, candies and even a handwritten note. The actor said the man has a criminal history. Elordi made it clear in the filing that he has never met this man.

The first incident went down on February 5 when Elordi arrived home to find a bag of pastries hanging over his gate. He threw the bag into the trash but said Furo then appeared. Elordi said that Furo started yelling the actor’s name and shouting he loved him. At one point, Furo allegedly said he was happy to see the actor’s “stupid ugly face.”

The actor said he chased the guy off to his car. Elordi said he wrote down the man’s license plate and called the police. Weeks later, Elordi said he arrived home to find flowers and a note in his backyard. He pulled his security footage to find Furo delivering the gifts. Elordi said Furo entered his property 3 times in 30 minutes on the day in question.

The note Furo left read, “, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking." The judge signed off on the temporary restraining order prohibiting Furo from coming within 100 yards of the actor. However, the order could be dissolved if Elordi doesn’t serve the man ASAP.