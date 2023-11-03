Lisa Marie Presley Threatened to 'Go Against' Mom Priscilla, Sofia Coppola, and New Biopic Four Months Before Death: ‘Vengeful and Contemptuous’

Lisa Marie Presley threatened to publicly “go against” her mother Priscilla, director Sofia Coppola, and Coppola’s new Priscilla biopic in a series of emails sent just four months before her sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come nearly ten months after Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 at 54, a series of emails the late singer wrote to Coppola in September 2022 surfaced.

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie disapproved of the way her father – Elvis Presley – was set to be portrayed in Coppola’s upcoming "Priscilla" film.

According to the emails obtained by Variety on Thursday, Lisa Marie disapproved of the way her father – Elvis Presley – was set to be portrayed in Coppola’s upcoming Priscilla film. Lisa Marie called the biopic’s script “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” and demanded that Coppola change the script to portray her world-famous father in a better light.

“My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” Lisa Marie wrote to Coppola in September 2022. “As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father.” She added, “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie called the biopic’s script “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous” and demanded that Coppola change the script.

The late singer then threatened to “speak out” and “go against” Coppola, Priscilla, and the biopic’s publicity if the script was not immediately fixed. “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly,” Lisa Marie said.

Coppola reportedly wrote back and assured Lisa Marie that she would “feel differently” after seeing the “final film.” “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity,” the Priscilla director responded.

Source: MEGA Coppola assured Lisa Marie that she would “feel differently” after seeing the “final film.”

According to an insider close to the new Priscilla biopic, Lisa Marie wrote to Coppola on September 2, 2022 – just weeks before the film started production. Priscilla Presley serves as an executive producer on the project, and the film – which is set to release on Friday – is reportedly based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Lisa Marie reportedly fired off a second email to Coppola in which she expressed concern for her mother and the “outcome” the biopic “will have” on Elvis’s surviving family. “I am worried that my mother isn’t seeing the nuance here or realizing the way in which Elvis will be perceived when this movie comes out,” she wrote.

Source: MEGA Priscilla Presley serves as an executive producer on the project, and the film is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me."

“I feel protective over my mother who has spent her whole life elevating my father’s legacy,” Lisa Marie continued. “I am worried she doesn’t understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have.” The late singer then alluded to Sofia Coppola’s own family and the fact that the Priscilla director is the daughter of celebrated The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. “I would think of all people that you would understand how this would feel,” Lisa Marie said. “Why are you coming for my Dad and my family?”

