Priscilla Presley's 'War' With Elvis Presley Enterprises: Heartbroken Over Not Being Allowed to Use Rock Legend's Music in Biopic
Priscilla Presley was left devastated over not being allowed to use her ex-husband's music in her new biopic debuting in theaters October 27, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Soon after her legal battle with granddaughter, Riley Keough reached a resolution, insiders said that she was "at war" with Elvis Presley Enterprises, according to a new report, as they own 85 percent of the rock legend's estate and have full control over his recordings and the licensing of products.
Riley oversees the other 15 percent in the wake of her mother Lisa Marie's death in January. She was 54. Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla.
"Priscilla believes the company is deliberately trying to torpedo her project," a source said. According to The National Enquirer, an EPE official claimed they didn't even know about her project until the trailer dropped in June.
"That's a bold-faced lie," an insider close to her team fired back. "Priscilla and the director Sofia Coppola approached the estate about using music for the film at the beginning of the year, so they knew what was going on."
An EPE tipster offered up more context on the ordeal and said they felt the biopic, which is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, isn't up to standard with set designs that have the project "feeling like a college movie."
Coppola said in a joint interview with Priscilla for The Hollywood Reporter that she was shut down by EPE when she requested permission, explaining they "don't like projects that they haven't originated, and they're protective of their brand."
"But that made us be more creative," Coppola added.
Priscilla, for her part, said she had her own feelings about the project. "I'm so nervous because it's my life," she shared about the film which premiered September 4 at the Venice Film Festival. "The people who are watching, they're living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity."
According to the new sources, Priscilla still has high hopes for her biopic to be a smash hit, and her "heart is broken that audiences won't get to hear Elvis' music in it." RadarOnline.com has reached out to her reps for comment.
"I just got who she was and I felt that she could get me," Priscilla previously shared about collaborating with Coppola. "I thought, we have different stories, but she could understand this better than any writer because she kind of lived it in her own way."