Riley Keough Defends Grandma Priscilla Presley After Bitter Family Feud Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Estate: 'It's Complicated'

Keough, 34, opened up about her mother's death for the first time and spoke about the bitter battle with her grandma, defending the 78-year-old matriarch after they fought for control of Lisa Marie Presley's estate following her shocking passing in January.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress admitted to Vanity Fair in an exclusive interview.