'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney's Claim She Worked as Universal Tour Guide Questioned By Ex-Staffer
Fans of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney believe she fibbed about being a former tour guide for Universal Studios on her road to fame, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An ex-staffer, who said she worked for the company in her twenties, took to TikTok to say there was no way the actress' claims were true, noting there is a lengthy process to secure the role.
The former tour guide, Becca, said there is an open call, audition alongside several other hopefuls, memorization test, and interview before being accepted into a class for three weeks of training then more testing, insisting that it's not just a "seasonal thing."
"It is not just something you can walk in there and get," Becca explained, adding that "lifers" who have worked there for years would have known and recognized Sweeney.
"Worked in costumes for the park for ten years and knew a ton of guides and never once saw her," another ex-staffer claimed.
The TikToker, who revealed she loved the "social" aspect of the job, said there is no doubt that Universal would be marketing that if there was a photo of the Anyone but You actress mic'd up on tour.
She highlighted that Universal Studios loves to describe the gig as getting a "foot into the entertainment industry."
"If someone who was ever a tour guide makes it in the industry, they claim it," she added.
Essentially, if a star as big as Sweeney was a tour guide, she said "that would be lore."
"People would still be talking about it."
The rumor mill went into overdrive after Sweeney appeared to dodge a question about the gig on Hot Ones to promote her upcoming film Madame Web set for release on Feb. 14.
Host Sean Evans enthusiastically inquired if she had a "favorite tour fun fact" and viewers perceived her response to be skirting around the point.
"I was a struggling actor in high school, and I had to pay all my own bills… I love tour guides at Universal. I memorized the entire thing, so I was there for a little bit. And then I actually booked Sharp Objects," she said of her 2018 thriller role.
Other people who claimed to be tour guides agreed in the comments section of the video that they had never heard of her working there, while one questioned if Sweeney may have gone by another name.
RadarOnline.com reached out to a rep for Sweeney for comment.