Sydney Sweeney Fuels Split Rumors After Being Spotted Going to Airport WITHOUT Her Engagement Ring
Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney was seen without her engagement ring on her way out of town shortly after her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was seen leaving their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 25-year-old actress was caught without her engagement ring, with an eyewitness confirming that she only spent five minutes at home before heading out to LAX.
Her luggage was already inside the limo when she left home wearing an all-gray outfit, including a baggy sweater and loose-fitting sweatpants.
The outing comes days after Sweeney's appearance with Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell at CinemaCon.
Rumors of an affair between the young starlet and her 34-year-old Anyone But You co-star began to swirl after the two appeared "cheery and unbothered" together on the red carpet for the movie showcase in Vegas.
According to a crew member who worked on the rom-com, the chemistry spilled over when cameras stopped rolling.
"To be honest, we thought they were already a couple," the insider said.
"I knew him from Top Gun. But I just assumed they were a couple in real life," they continued. "That's what it looked like to most of us. And to some of the extras as well. There was talk about it during (production) breaks that they seemed close from day one."
The rumors continued to grow after Powell and his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke up earlier this week.
On Wednesday, April 26, the 23-year-old glamour model took to Instagram and posted a video of her walking down the street in an all-black outfit with the caption: "Know your worth & onto the next."
She later took to Instagram Stories to post a meal she shared with a friend, describing it as a "perfect soirée" on a post with the caption "new beginnings" and a bouquet emoji.
Powell and Sweeney have been spending a lot of their free time with one another, including visiting the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, and taking an open-top bus tour together.
Sources have said The White Lotus star is still happily engaged and not dating Powell. They told RadarOnline the flirting between them is nothing more than momentum to drum up their movie.
