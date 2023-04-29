Sydney Sweeney Fuels Split Rumors After Being Spotted Going to Airport WITHOUT Her Engagement Ring

Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney was seen without her engagement ring on her way out of town shortly after her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was seen leaving their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Her luggage was already inside the limo when she left home wearing an all-gray outfit, including a baggy sweater and loose-fitting sweatpants.

The 25-year-old actress was caught without her engagement ring , with an eyewitness confirming that she only spent five minutes at home before heading out to LAX .

Rumors of an affair between the young starlet and her 34-year-old Anyone But You co-star began to swirl after the two appeared "cheery and unbothered" together on the red carpet for the movie showcase in Vegas.

According to a crew member who worked on the rom-com, the chemistry spilled over when cameras stopped rolling.

"To be honest, we thought they were already a couple," the insider said.

"I knew him from Top Gun. But I just assumed they were a couple in real life," they continued. "That's what it looked like to most of us. And to some of the extras as well. There was talk about it during (production) breaks that they seemed close from day one."