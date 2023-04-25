Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Cozy up on Red Carpet After his Longtime GF Unfollows Actress on IG, Actress Not Wearing Engagement Ring
UPDATE: 2 PM PT — Sources say Sweeney is still happily engaged and NOT dating Powell. Since this publication, insiders shared that the flirting between them is nothing more than momentum to drum up their movie. However, Powell's relationship status with Gigi is still unknown.
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell aren't helping the cheating rumors. The actress, 25, and her Anyone But You costar, 34, looked like they only had eyes for each other on the CinemaCon red carpet in Las Vegas Monday, despite Powell's longtime love, Gigi Paris, unfollowing Sydney on social media only hours before.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rumored lovers appeared cheery and unbothered by the dating speculation. The pair gave photographers a show by displaying their unity on the carpet while their personal lives made headlines.
The Euphoria star stunned in a chromed blush pink jumpsuit that highlighted her hourglass shape. The Top Gun: Maverick actor complimented Sweeney's look in earth-green tones, including a casual collared shirt with short sleeves, matching slacks, and a pair of brown loafers.
Powell and Sweeney lovingly hugged in front of photographers and seemed unable to keep their hands to themselves. During one eyebrow-raising moment, she gazed into his eyes as the two smiled sweetly at each other.
If Gigi thought something was going on before, these recent photos don't help.
Powell's longtime girlfriend unfollowed Sweeney after rumors began swirling that the costars were more than friends. The actor had been dating the model since 2020, leaving many to wonder if the couple had broken up.
Powell and Gigi have been quiet on their relationship status, but fans believe the unfollow speaks volumes.
The speculation began after photos circulated showing Powell and Sweeney on the set of their upcoming movie. The duo looked extremely cozy together while filming.
Gigi quickly began posting cryptic messages on her IG, with sources telling Deuxmoi that her romance with Powell was over.
Here's the kicker — Sweeney got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, in early 2022. The actress did not appear to be wearing an engagement ring during last night's event with Powell. It's unclear if she is still engaged.
Gigi flew to Australia to visit her boyfriend in March, marking one of the last times fans have seen her with Powell.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sweeney and Powell's reps for comment.