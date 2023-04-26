It's Over! Glen Powell & Gigi Paris Break Up Following Cheating Rumors With Costar Sydney Sweeney
Actor Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris are officially over. Their split came after rumors spread that he cheated with co-star Sydney Sweeney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Powell and Sweeney sparked infidelity rumors after the Euphoria star posted a series of eyebrow-raising pics with her Anyone But You co-star on Instagram. Fans noticed their off-screen spark — and when Paris unfollowed Sweeney on IG.
In what has quickly become a modern love scandal a la Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith, Powell and Sweeney appeared to have undeniable chemistry, romcom or not.
Paris appeared to take notice too and decided to walk away from the relationship, but not without taking a dig at her ex.
On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram and sent a clear message to the actor and actress.
In the video post, the model pranced down the street in an all-black outfit. Paris stunned in a crop top that showed off her toned physique and paired the look with a midi skirt, boots, and a trendy overcoat.
Paris knew exactly what she was doing when she captioned the post, "know your worth & onto the next."
Fans flooded the comment section in approval of Gigi's newly single status. "Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better," read one supportive comment.
Another grilled Sweeney and Powell — and applauded Paris for "taking out the trash."
"We all saw the public disrespect let alone what happened in private that we don’t know. Onward and upward after taking out the trash!" read the comment liked by 900 other fans.
RadarOnline.com has learned the cheating rumors are just that — rumors. Sources confirmed Sweeney's engagement to Jonathan Davino is still on.
Pals shared that Powell and Sweeney's chemistry is for the cameras to hype up their movie.