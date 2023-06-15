‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Pleads With Judge to Toss Lawsuit Over Scrapped Swimsuit Line

Actress Sydney Sweeney is pleading with a judge to once and for all throw out a lawsuit accusing her of costing a clothing company millions over a scrapped bikini line, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Euphoria actress has denied all allegations in the case brought by LA Collective.

As we previously reported, last year, the apparel company LA Collective sued the HBO star for breach of contract. LA Collective accused Sweeney of pulling out of a deal with them to launch a line of bikinis at the last minute. The company said it invested a substantial amount of time and money into the line, only to have Sweeney drop out after work had been done.

The suit claimed the line, which was to be named “Somewhere”, was to be released in 2021. LA Collective claimed to have had an oral agreement with Sweeney over the deal. The company believed they would have made $3 million on the line.

Sweeny denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed she never signed a contract and backed out after finding out the company allegedly had a ton of bad reviews online and an F rating with the Better Business Bureau. Sweeney said she feared her good name would be tarnished by the company. Her powerhouse lawyer Andrew Brettler argued his client had no obligation to move forward with the deal.

The case has been extremely nasty with LA Collective being scolded for ripping Sweeney in court filings. In one motion, the company said, “Sweeney now claims for the first time she would suffer reputational damage due to her association with [LA Collective] if she proceeds with the deal, which is why she pulled out,” LA Collective wrote. “It is hard to understand how she would suffer any more reputation damage than what she has already incurred as a result of her pornographic videos and salacious internet depictions, which were entirely self-inflicted wounds.”

Recently, Sweeney scored a huge victory with the judge throwing out the majority of the claims. The only remaining claim centers on LA Collective’s claim Sweeney took possession of prototype swimsuits that “were given to Sweeney to wear for promotional purposes.” Now, in Sweeney’s newly-filed answer to the lawsuit, she once again asks the judge to dismiss the last claim. She said LA Collective was not damaged over the bikinis given to her.

Sweeney’s lawyer argued the bikini could not be worth more than $25k. Brettler said since the other claims were dropped, “this is a lawsuit is now about the price of cloth.” The judge has yet to rule.