Sydney Sweeney Scores Victory in Bitter War Against Swimsuit Company Who Launched 'Misogynistic' Attack Against 'Euphoria' Star in Court
Actress Sydney Sweeney defeated the lawsuit brought by a swimsuit company accusing her of breach of contract — with the win coming only days after her 26th birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was scheduled in the case brought by the company LA Collective against Sweeney.
The court minutes noted the plaintiff did not appear at the hearing. Sweeney’s powerhouse attorney Andrew Brettler was present.
The judge decided to dismiss the entire case due to LA Collective blowing off the hearing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, LA Collective sued Sweeney accusing her of costing them a substantial amount of money after backing out of a planned collaboration.
The company said they worked with Sweeney on creating a line of bikinis called “Somewhere” in 2021. LA Collective said Sweeney agreed verbally to the deal but never signed a written contract.
LA Collective said after spending a ton of time and money on the line, Sweeney backed out at the last minute —causing them to lose out on an alleged $3 million.
Sweeney denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed to have backed out of the deal after finding out the company had bad reviews with customers.
She said her team learned LA Collective had an F rating with the Better Business Bureau and had a “reputation for scamming its customers, business associates, and creditors alike.”
The actress’ lawyer argued Sweeney had the legal right to back out of the deal which had yet to be finalized.
In response, LA Collective launched an attack on Sweeney in court filings.
The company labeled her a “B Movie” star and said she was known for her explicit scenes, not her acting.
“The internet is also replete with videos and pictures of Sweeney naked and engaging in activity that appeals to the prurient interest. Since she is obviously not ready for prime time and may never be, Sweeney needed to supplement her income by launching a swimwear line that she could promote by wearing the products on her television show,” the filing read.
“Sweeney now claims for the first time she would suffer reputational damage due to her association with [LA Collective] if she proceeds with the deal, which is why she pulled out,” LA Collective added. “It is hard to understand how she would suffer any more reputation damage than what she has already incurred as a result of her pornographic videos and salacious internet depictions, which were entirely self-inflicted wounds.”
Sweeney’s lawyer called the filing “disgusting and offensive to women.
At a hearing, the judge presiding over the case ended up scolding LA Collective for their remarks.
He said the comments “border on reportable and evidence a gross bias that is unbecoming of counsel or the legal profession.” The judge warned the company that the “sort of misogynistic mud-slinging that has been going on will stop and it will stop now.”
“The Court is not swayed by those arguments except that it gives the Court the impression that the party making the argument is doing so because it knows that its legal and factual position is bankrupt and that counsel are unethically attempting to sway the Court by an appeal to passion and prejudice,” the order read.
Sweeney scored the good news about the case days after she celebrated her 26th birthday.