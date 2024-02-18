Michael J. Fox Given Standing Ovation as He Stands Up From Wheelchair to Present Best Film Award at 2024 BAFTAs
Back To The Future actor Michael J. Fox made a rare and inspiring appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs, where he presented the Best Film award to the cast and crew of Oppenheimer.
Fox, who has been battling Parkinson's disease since 1991, stood up from his wheelchair to deliver the award in a heartwarming moment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, known for his iconic roles in film and television in the '80s, received a standing ovation from the audience as he took to the stage.
Supported by his wife, Tracy Pollan, Fox expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the evening. Despite his health challenges, his presence and resilience touched the hearts of everyone in attendance.
Before announcing the winner, Fox shared a thoughtful message with the audience, emphasizing the power of cinema to unite people from different backgrounds.
In his own words, he said, "Thank you very much. Five films are nominated in this category tonight. All five have something in common. They are the best at what we do. No matter who you are or where you're from, these films can bring us together."
The Best Film award went to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a gripping portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Actor Cillian Murphy, who stars in the film alongside Emily Blunt, also took home the award for Leading Actor for his outstanding performance.
The cast and crew joined Fox on stage, showcasing a moment of celebration and recognition.
In addition to his contributions to the entertainment industry, Fox has been a dedicated advocate for Parkinson's research.
In 2000, he and his wife Tracy founded the "Michael J. Fox Foundation," a groundbreaking organization focused on funding research for a cure and supporting individuals living with the disease.
Their efforts have raised an impressive $2 billion to date, representing a significant milestone in the fight against Parkinson's.
Fox's appearance at the BAFTAs was met with overwhelming love and support on social media, with countless people praising the actor for his strength.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "All those stars in the room, and still the biggest and most affectionate reaction is for Michael J. Fox, because the man is a legend."
Another user shared a gif of the actor from Back to the Future in a post that read, "Happy to see Michael J. Fox just won the whole BAFTAs."
A third user commented, "The world really needs more disabled people represented in prominent positions, and Fox does a fantastic job at reminding us what humanity can and should be."