Michael J. Fox Given Standing Ovation as He Stands Up From Wheelchair to Present Best Film Award at 2024 BAFTAs

The actor, known for his iconic roles in film and television in the '80s, received a standing ovation from the audience as he took to the stage.

Supported by his wife, Tracy Pollan, Fox expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the evening. Despite his health challenges, his presence and resilience touched the hearts of everyone in attendance.

Before announcing the winner, Fox shared a thoughtful message with the audience, emphasizing the power of cinema to unite people from different backgrounds.

In his own words, he said, "Thank you very much. Five films are nominated in this category tonight. All five have something in common. They are the best at what we do. No matter who you are or where you're from, these films can bring us together."