Michael J. Fox Tragic Collapse Caught on Camera as He Admits Parkinson’s Disease is Winning the Battle
Michael J. Fox suffered a tragic fall over the weekend as he appeared for a Back to the Future Q&A panel in Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident took place in Philadelphia where the now-retired 61-year-old actor appeared alongside his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd, 84, and Tom Wilson, 64, for this year’s Fan Expo.
According to footage of the event, Fox lost his footing shortly after he made his way onto the stage. He then stumbled onto the couch in front of him rather than down onto the stage’s floor.
Fox appeared uninjured following the fall and he, Lloyd, and Wilson quickly recovered from the scare before launching into the highly-anticipated Q&A event.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox’s fall in Philadelphia over the weekend came just weeks after the beloved former actor revealed his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease is getting “harder.”
“[Parkinson's] is banging on the door,” the Teen Wolf star told CBS in April. “I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder.”
“It's getting tougher,” Fox continued. “Every day it’s tougher…that’s the way it is.”
Fox also recently revealed that he does not anticipate surviving his battle with Parkinson’s disease to see his 80th birthday.
“You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's,” he told CBS. “So I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80.”
Fox, who is perhaps most popular for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy, was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was only 29 years old.
He retired from acting in 2020 due to the severity of his symptoms and has since focused his attention on his Parkinson’s disease research foundation – the Michael J. Fox Foundation – in an effort to discover a cure for the progressive disorder.
“My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to,” Fox recently explained.
“Yeah, it's banging on the door,” he continued. “I mean, I'm not going to lie it's going to hurt.”