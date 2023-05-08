Michael J. Fox’s Fight For Life: Tragic Star Reveals He’s Broken His Hand, Elbow, Humerus and Shoulder in Battle With Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox recently revealed that he has broken his hand, elbow, humerus, and shoulder in the course of his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a heartbreaking interview given 32 years after Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at the age of 29, the now 61-year-old actor opened up about his health and the startling realities of living with the progressive disease.