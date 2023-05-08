Michael J. Fox’s Fight For Life: Tragic Star Reveals He’s Broken His Hand, Elbow, Humerus and Shoulder in Battle With Parkinson’s
Michael J. Fox recently revealed that he has broken his hand, elbow, humerus, and shoulder in the course of his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a heartbreaking interview given 32 years after Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at the age of 29, the now 61-year-old actor opened up about his health and the startling realities of living with the progressive disease.
“My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to,” he told journalist Jane Pauley in an interview with CBS this month.
Fox also revealed for the first time ever how the progressive disorder has not only “messed up” his spine but how he has also broken a series of bones due to injuries resulting from his Parkinson’s.
“I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And it was benign, but it messed up my walking,” Fox explained. “And then, started to break stuff.”
“Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand,” the Back to the Future actor detailed. “Which is a big killer with Parkinson's.”
“It's falling and aspirating food and getting pneumonia,” he continued. “All these subtle ways that get you.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was only 29 years old.
In 2020 the Teen Wolf star was forced to retire from acting for good because of the severity of his symptoms, and Fox recently admitted that he does not expect to live to 80 because of his Parkinson’s.
“You don't die from Parkinson's,” he said. “You die with Parkinson's. So, I've been thinking about the mortality of it.”
“I'm not gonna be 80,” Fox confessed. “I'm not gonna be 80.”
Since retiring from acting in 2020, Fox has focused on his Parkinson’s disease research foundation – the Michael J. Fox Foundation – in an effort to discover a cure for the progressive disorder.
Last month, following a benefit dinner for the organization, the Michael J. Fox Foundation became the largest non-profit funder of Parkinson’s disease research in the world with more than $1 billion in projects focused on the advancement of research into the disorder.
“Yeah, it's banging on the door,” Fox said regarding his potential passing with the disease. “I mean, I'm not going to lie it's going to hurt.”