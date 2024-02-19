Your tip
WATCH: Madonna, 65, Takes Nasty Spill During Celebration Tour Months After Terrifying Health Scare

Madonna fell during her Seattle show over the weekend.

Feb. 19 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Forget Me Against the Music. It was Madonna against the chair when she took a nasty tumble while being dragged on the prop during her Celebration Tour show in Seattle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 65-year-old Material Girl ate it hard on the stage at Climate Pledge Arena over the weekend, just months after she was forced to postpone the tour after a horrific health scare.

Dressed in a lace top and mini shirt, the blonde bombshell appeared in good spirits while singing her 1986 hit Open Your Heart before falling to the ground and bouncing back with a stellar recovery.

Several videos have circulated showing the moment one of her dancers stumbles while wearing heels and pulling Madonna down a runway-like strip as she sat in the chair backward.

The awkward moment has been making the rounds on social media.

The Like a Virgin hitmaker was tossed to the ground after her backup dancer dressed in heels took his own nasty tumble. Madonna handled the fall like a professional, quickly doing a fan kick and rolling from her back to her stomach as she continued to sing her hit.

Instead of helping her up, the dancer made the questionable move to go forward with the choreography, leaving the seven-time Grammy winner's videographer assisting her to her feet.

Madonna seemed to take the blunder like a champion — although we don't know what was said backstage. The iconic performer stumbled to her feet with a smile before getting right back on the horse... or, in this case, the chair.

The audience ate it up, cheering and clapping as Madonna continued her performance.

The 65-year-old singer rebounded like a pro!

Madonna's Celebration Tour has been plagued with issues since she wound up in intensive care for several days last year. While her manager, Guy Oseary, said the singer's hospitalization was due to a bacterial infection — but sources told RadarOnline.com that her scare was more serious than that.

Insiders shared with this outlet that those who discovered Madonna's lifeless body were allegedly forced to administer a NARCAN injection to revive the star.

NARCAN is normally used to reverse the effects of a suspected overdose — but it can also used to reverse acute septic shock in patients, which Oseary later said she had suffered.

Months ago, Madonna wound up in the ICU after a terrifying health emergency.

Additional sources told RadarOnline.com that her twins, Estere and Stella, were inconsolable when they saw the commotion amid their mother's medical emergency at her New York City townhouse. Madonna took several months to recover before jumping back into rehearsals — which concerned her inner circle.

Madonna's Celebration Tour kicked off on October 14 in London, four months after her health emergency.

