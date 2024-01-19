Madonna Sued by Fans Over Starting 'Celebration Tour' Concert Two Hours Late
Madonna is being sued over a delayed start at her recent Brooklyn concert, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet reported, fans were disappointed and outraged after they were forced to wait for hours at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the start of The Celebration Tour. Now, Madonna and concert organizer Live Nation are being sued for alleged false advertising.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern New York by plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden "on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated."
According to court documents, they say consumers were "lulled into purchasing tickets for concerts at the Barclays Center to be put on by one of the premiere performers of the past 40 years."
The complaint noted that the original July 2023 concert date had been pushed back because of "illness" and rescheduled for December 2023.
The complaint continued to highlight that after waiting several months for the rescheduled date, "the concerts at the Barclays Center were advised to start at 8:30 PM, but Madonna did not take the stage until after 10:30 PM on all three nights, with most concert attendees leaving the Barclay Center after 1:00 AM."
The complaint accused the Like a Virgin singer of demonstrating "flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance" and "a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."
The complaint noted that the tickets purchased by the plaintiffs clearly stated that the "musical performance" was scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM, but Madonna showed up over two hours late for all three nights at Barclays Center.
The court filing mentioned Madonna's history of tardiness — including her 2016 Rebel Heart tour — and concerts scheduled for other cities on her current Celebration Tour, like Boston and Washington D.C.
"Madonna had a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late," the complaint stated. "Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticket holders that the Concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised."
The plaintiffs are suing for unspecified damages but made a point to highlight Madonna's pricey tickets, including Fellows' $155.90 ticket and Hadden's $292.50 cost to attend the December 13 concert.