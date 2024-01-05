Your tip
Madonna Implements $100 Fines for Tardy Crew Members and Dancers on Tour: Report

Madonna reportedly issues fines to tardy crew members and dancers on her tour.

Jan. 5 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Even though Madonna has been known to start her own shows three hours late, tipsters squeal the Queen of Pop can be a tyrant when it comes to other people being tardy!

The 65-year-old singer is reportedly imposing a $100 fine on members of her crew who fail to show up on time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

madonna and josh popper years
Sources claim Madonna has implemented a $100 fine for crew members and dancers who are late.

According to a report, the no-nonsense Like a Virgin singer is fed up with tardy crew members and is issuing a $100 fine for each infraction!

"Madonna has implemented a stringent policy backstage, where crew members and dancers face a hefty $100 fine each time they dare to be late," a source told the National Enquirer. "She runs a tight ship — and she's got some nerve!"

madonna invites julia garner onstage celebration tour scrapped biopic
Madonna recently kicked off 'The Celebration Tour' after postponing dates due to a hospitalization over the summer.

While the source claims the pop star is dishing out costly fines to her crew and dancers, a rep for the singer told the outlet, "The crew and dancers are never late."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madonna's rep for comment.

madonna upsets fans three hours late celebration tour pp
Madonna came under fire by fans at her Brooklyn show in December when she kept them waiting for three hours.

While it remains unclear whether or not being tardy comes with a price tag for Madonna's team, her fans recently demanded refunds after they attended her show last month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, fans were eager to see the Material Girl take the stage and kick off the North American leg of The Celebration Tour — but their concert experience didn't exactly go as expected.

After tour dates were postponed in June due to the singer's hospitalization over a "serious bacterial infection," Madonna kept ticket holders in Brooklyn waiting even longer when the start of her first of three shows at Barclays Center was significantly delayed.

According to attendees, the singer kept fans waiting for hours until she finally took the stage at 11 P.M. Peeved fans took their grievances online and bemoaned about the ridiculous start to the highly-anticipated tour.

"I WANT A REFUND NOW," cried one Brooklyn attendee, while another detailed the mood inside Barclays Center, "Whole arena chanting bulls--- at her lateness. Great show but went way too late."

Another compared Madonna's lateness to other chart-topping superstars who recently toured.

"Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am that shit pisses me off," the ticket holder wrote. "Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time."

The Barclays Center opened doors for Madonna's show at 7:30 P.M. and DJ Honey Dijon promptly began entertaining guests with mixes at 8:30 P.M. Madonna was expected to take center stage between 9 and 10 P.M.

