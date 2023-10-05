Your tip
Madonna Reemerges in NYC Days Before Celebration Tour Kicks Off in Wake of Life-Threatening Health Scare

Source: MEGA

Madonna was spotted out and about in the Big Apple days before her rescheduled tour kicks off.

Oct. 4 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Madonna looked healthy and upbeat while enjoying a relaxing bike ride in New York City just days before her postponed Celebration Tour is set to begin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just months ago, the Queen of Pop had a brush with death far worse than many knew, stemming from a serious health scare.

madonna spotted nyc days before celebration tour after health scare
Source: MEGA

The singer appeared happy and healthy on a bike ride.

Madonna appears to still be on the mend after her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."

She was spotted in the Big Apple this week, wearing a speckled hoodie from her merchandise line paired with a cap, matching shorts, riding gloves, leggings, and sneakers in the new photos published by Daily Mail.

Madonna is gearing up for her tour dates, which start October 14 in London. She will play the next three dates at the same 02 Arena before venturing to Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis for her October 21 show, and so on.

madonna spotted nyc days before celebration tour after health scare
Source: @madonna/Instagram

She recently shared sultry snaps ahead of her tour dates.

Her tour was originally supposed to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, but she rescheduled to focus on her recovery.

RadarOnline.com learned exclusive details about her health scare after the shocking news emerged.

Sources close to the singer said when Madonna was found unresponsive on June 24, those who discovered her lifeless body were forced to administer a NARCAN injection.

Although it is commonly used to reverse the effects of a suspected overdose, it is also used to reverse acute septic shock — a condition the star is claimed to have suffered.

Madonna
madonna spotted nyc days before celebration tour after health scare
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Fans are excited to see the pop star hit the stage.

Sources said Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on the floor of her home, and her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, were inconsolable.

Family and friends feared the worst, according to reports. An insider close to the tour said Madonna was "strenuously rehearsing" in the weeks leading up to her medical episode, putting in work six days a week, sometimes up to 12-hours a day.

madonna spotted nyc days before celebration tour after health scare
Source: MEGA

She postponed her tour after a life-threatening health scare.

Now that she is doing better, fans are looking forward to seeing the Material Girl hitmaker take the stage for her tour which is said to be a family affair. Of course, many are demanding that she take precautions and put her health first no matter what.

"Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source. "It's only the best for Madonna and her kids."

