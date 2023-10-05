Madonna Reemerges in NYC Days Before Celebration Tour Kicks Off in Wake of Life-Threatening Health Scare

Madonna appears to still be on the mend after her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she had "a several day stay in the ICU" after developing "a serious bacterial infection."

She was spotted in the Big Apple this week, wearing a speckled hoodie from her merchandise line paired with a cap, matching shorts, riding gloves, leggings, and sneakers in the new photos published by Daily Mail.

Madonna is gearing up for her tour dates, which start October 14 in London. She will play the next three dates at the same 02 Arena before venturing to Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis for her October 21 show, and so on.