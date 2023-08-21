Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Madonna
Exclusive

Madonna's 'Magic Machine': Madge Using Anti-aging Rejuvenation Chamber to Recover After Health Ordeal — Just Like Wacko Jack

madonna michael
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Madonna has become so obsessed with the fountain of youth she is traveling the globe with a Michael Jackson-like anti-aging chamber to fight wrinkles and reclaim her health.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the demanding diva has been using a $14,000 anti-aging machine, which applies a special rejuvenating serum to the skin.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna michael jackson
Source: MEGA

Madonna is taking a page out of Michael Jackson's playbook, sources say.

Her Madgesty first began using the device on her 2015 Rebel Heart world tour.

“She has one in each of her homes — and now she won’t leave home without one,” one member of Madonna’s entourage revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson had a similar set-up with a hyperbaric chamber — which contained more oxygen than normal air — believing it would help him live to be 150!

Madonna’s team had been preparing for the six-month world tour on July 15 by putting plans in place for the chamber and a series of further demands before she was suddenly hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.

madonna tour
Source: MEGA

Madonna is said to be determined to stay youthful.

Article continues below advertisement

Her demands include an assigned seat on her private jet for the Torah, books of Hebrew scripture and other sacred Hebrew writing, said a source.

“Forget cattle class, the Torah flies private,” the insider said.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Madonna has studied Kabbalah, a form of Jewish mysticism, for many years. In 2004, she took the name Esther. She also visited holy sites in Israel and was said to, at one point, be looking to buy a home to be near an Israeli Kabbalah center.

Proving her demands are more outrageous than her exhibitionism, Madonna was also insisting on her hotel room, while traveling on tour, be in complete and utter darkness.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna israel
Source: MEGA

Madonna, a longtime Kabbalah follower, visited Jordan on September 3, 2009.

“If it is not completely black in the room with the curtain closes, Madonna freaks out,” said a source.

“She even demands that hotel staff neatly tape black-out paper to each window, so that the window can still open.”

The source added: “Madonna has probably the longest list of requirements of any of the world’s music stars. She expects things to be just right or it puts her off her stage show!”

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna's health scare was worse than anyone knew, sources spilled.

Madonna's longtime manager, Gary Oseary, revealed the Like a Virgin hitmaker had been admitted to the ICU for a "several-day stay" in June due to a bacterial infection; however, RadarOnline.com was told the emergency was more serious.

Sources said Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on the floor of her home, leaving her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, inconsolable at the time of the chaotic incident. RadarOnline.com was told that a quick-thinking aide saved the Holiday singer by administering a Narcan injection that "brought back from the dead."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.