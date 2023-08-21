Madonna's 'Magic Machine': Madge Using Anti-aging Rejuvenation Chamber to Recover After Health Ordeal — Just Like Wacko Jack
Madonna has become so obsessed with the fountain of youth she is traveling the globe with a Michael Jackson-like anti-aging chamber to fight wrinkles and reclaim her health.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the demanding diva has been using a $14,000 anti-aging machine, which applies a special rejuvenating serum to the skin.
Her Madgesty first began using the device on her 2015 Rebel Heart world tour.
“She has one in each of her homes — and now she won’t leave home without one,” one member of Madonna’s entourage revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Jackson had a similar set-up with a hyperbaric chamber — which contained more oxygen than normal air — believing it would help him live to be 150!
Madonna’s team had been preparing for the six-month world tour on July 15 by putting plans in place for the chamber and a series of further demands before she was suddenly hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her demands include an assigned seat on her private jet for the Torah, books of Hebrew scripture and other sacred Hebrew writing, said a source.
“Forget cattle class, the Torah flies private,” the insider said.
Madonna has studied Kabbalah, a form of Jewish mysticism, for many years. In 2004, she took the name Esther. She also visited holy sites in Israel and was said to, at one point, be looking to buy a home to be near an Israeli Kabbalah center.
Proving her demands are more outrageous than her exhibitionism, Madonna was also insisting on her hotel room, while traveling on tour, be in complete and utter darkness.
“If it is not completely black in the room with the curtain closes, Madonna freaks out,” said a source.
“She even demands that hotel staff neatly tape black-out paper to each window, so that the window can still open.”
The source added: “Madonna has probably the longest list of requirements of any of the world’s music stars. She expects things to be just right or it puts her off her stage show!”
Madonna's longtime manager, Gary Oseary, revealed the Like a Virgin hitmaker had been admitted to the ICU for a "several-day stay" in June due to a bacterial infection; however, RadarOnline.com was told the emergency was more serious.
Sources said Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on the floor of her home, leaving her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, inconsolable at the time of the chaotic incident. RadarOnline.com was told that a quick-thinking aide saved the Holiday singer by administering a Narcan injection that "brought back from the dead."