Cher Reignites 30-Year Feud With Madonna, Doubles Down on 'Mean' Diss
Cher reignited her decades-long feud with Madonna after she poked fun at the Material Girl for using an old clip of her during the freshly kicked-off Celebration tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 77-year-old Believe songbird didn't hold back when a reporter asked her about Madonna including a clip of Cher calling the Queen of Pop "mean" from a 1991 interview, in which she also called Madge a "c---."
Cher addressed the news during a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, published on Friday. When the interviewer asked the Grammy winner if she knew that Madonna was using the clip, the I Got You Babe singer laughed and scoffed, "I said a lot worse than that," referencing the c-word.
"It’s not a beef," Cher said. "I actually like her. But come on." When pushed about what she meant by that, she replied, "Come on."
Cher also doubled down on her 1991 interview with , in which she made her stance clear.
"There’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean. I don’t like that,” Cher said. “I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act that way.”
She didn't stop there.
“She acts like a spoiled brat all the time. And it seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached — and you can do whatever you want to do — you should be a little bit more magnanimous, and a little bit less of a c---,” Cher stated.
While her views on Madonna have changed since then, she still believes her former archenemy isn't the nicest celeb in Hollywood.
"You’re saying she’s mean?" the reporter asked Cher, to which the singer replied, "She can be."
"We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us," Cher said.
After the interviewer asked her what she called Madonna, the older superstar laughed, "Look it up."