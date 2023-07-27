'More Bad News': Madonna Downsizing Tour Venues Over Weak Ticket Sales After Life-Threatening Health Scare
Madonna has been quietly downsizing tour venues as she recovers from her serious health scare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
RadarOnline.com told you first that fear spread when Madonna, 64, was found unresponsive on June 24, and those who discovered her were forced to administer a NARCAN injection. The emergency treatment is widely known to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose but can also be used to reverse septic shock, which the Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker is said to have faced.
The singer's longtime manager Guy Oseary said she had "developed a serious bacterial infection."
Insiders said the Queen of Pop has now suffered yet another devastating blow as she continues to recover from her mysterious hospitalization — she is being forced to downsize the venues on her rescheduled tour because of weak ticket sales.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Madonna for comment.
Fans and friends sent their love when Madonna was hospitalized for several days in the ICU. Due to her health scare, she later made the tough call to postpone her highly anticipated 40th-anniversary tour, which was set to be a family affair with her children.
"Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source weeks ago in February.
- Madonna Appears Healthy in New Photo Weeks After Being Revived by 'Narcan Injection'
- Madonna Breaks Silence for First Time Since Being Revived By Narcan Injection: 'My Focus Now is My Health'
- First Photos of Madonna Since Queen of Pop Revived by NARCAN Injection in Terrifying Health Ordeal During Which She Was 'Brought Back From the Dead'
Madonna's loved ones have continued to show unwavering support for the music legend after the traumatizing incident. The Hung Up singer's condition was so serious that her relatives were "preparing for the worst," a family member previously told Daily Mail.
"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn," they said. "That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Estere and Stella, the Next Best Thing star's 10-year-old twins, were said to be inconsolable when they saw their mother unconscious.
"The entire ordeal left the twins understandably shocked, upset, and in tears," a source with knowledge of the situation said.
Madonna's 26-year-old daughter, Lourdes, also remained by her side throughout her hospitalization, according to multiple reports.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It appears the Evita sensation is well onto her road of recovery, looking happy and healthy in recent photos following news her tour will now open in Europe in October.
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna assured fans.