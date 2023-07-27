'More Bad News': Madonna Downsizing Tour Venues Over Weak Ticket Sales After Life-Threatening Health Scare

Madonna has been quietly downsizing tour venues as she recovers from her serious health scare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

RadarOnline.com told you first that fear spread when Madonna, 64, was found unresponsive on June 24, and those who discovered her were forced to administer a NARCAN injection. The emergency treatment is widely known to reverse the life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose but can also be used to reverse septic shock, which the Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker is said to have faced.