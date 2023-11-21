Putin's Lover Alina Kabaeva 'Disappeared' as 'Punishment' for Leaking Russian Leader Death Rumors: Report
Vladimir Putin’s suspected longtime lover, Alina Kabaeva, allegedly “disappeared” after leaking rumors about the Russian leader’s purported death to a Russian Telegram channel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest stunning development to come after General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25 after suffering a heart attack, sources familiar with the matter indicated that Kabaeva, 40, was the one who leaked the initial rumors to the Russian Telegram outlet.
While General SVR claimed that the Russian Olympic gymnast was placed under “house arrest” following Putin’s alleged demise, another source revealed that Kabaeva had “disappeared” after she was accused of being the Telegram channel’s secret informant.
That was the startling claim made by Professor Anthony Glees this week during an interview with Daily Star about Putin’s “death” and its aftermath within the Kremlin.
“If Alina told someone, that would, in my opinion, be a credible source even if it proved to be wrong,” Glees told Daily Star on Tuesday. “If she truly has disappeared that would suggest a punishment for leaking – someone like Putin has always thrived on mystery and rumor.”
“I'm always happy when he's on the receiving end!” the British professor continued. “The deep truth is that Russia is still a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma as Churchill put it.”
“I was one of those who was told there were credible rumors, just before and around about October 27, that Putin was very seriously ill and might even be dead,” Glees added.
“I believed this rumor might well be true, if only for the massive stress of waging his senseless and murderous war in Ukraine while busy polishing off his enemies.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR first claimed that Putin passed away on October 25 shortly after he suffered a “horrific” heart attack a few days earlier.
The Russian Telegram channel also claimed that the real Russian leader was immediately replaced by a doppelgänger lookalike.
Meanwhile, Kabaeva was last seen on October 22 at a tournament held at her gymnastics academy in the Russian city of Sochi.
Kremlin insiders claimed that Putin’s Olympic gymnast lover was placed under “house arrest” following the despot’s alleged demise and that Kabaeva “currently does not control her freedom.”
Professor Glees suggested that Kabaeva was the source of the Putin death rumors from the get-go and that the 40-year-old “might feel the need to disappear” now that her suspected scheme was exposed.
“But it could be that she was the source of the stories that were circulating the West that Putin was seriously ill and might even be dead,” Glees noted earlier this week.
“If he were dead, his lady friend might feel she needs to disappear.”