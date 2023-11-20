Vladimir Putin's Longtime Lover Alina Kabaeva Accused of Leaking Russian Leader Death Rumors: Report
Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, was recently accused of leaking the rumors surrounding the Russian leader’s alleged death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after an unidentified Kremlin source informed General SVR that Putin, 71, allegedly passed away on October 25, additional insiders suggested that Kabaeva was the one leaking information.
According to Anthony Glees, a professor at Brunel University, it is more likely than not that Putin’s longtime lover is the unidentified Kremlin source leaking the “credible” rumors about the Russian leader’s purported demise.
“What first attracted gorgeous Alina to a thin, poker-faced killer?” the British professor speculated this week while speaking to Daily Star. “Perhaps that he was president of Russia and perhaps one of the richest men in the world?”
“Now the woman being described as 'full of sex' disappeared, last seen at Putin's Summer Palace at Valdai,” he continued. “What could it mean? We can only speculate.”
Glees then suggested that Putin “tired” of his 40-year-old lover before his rumored death and now Kabaeva was left leaking potentially false claims to the media.
“She's now 40 and perhaps putting on a bit of weight, so fitness freak Putin may have tired of her,” Glees speculated further. “But it could be that she was the source of the stories that were circulating the West that Putin was seriously ill and might even be dead.”
“If so, and Putin still lives, she'll be off to the salt mines to warn her to keep her mouth shut in the future,” he warned. “However, it might be a further indication that all is not well with Putin.”
The Brunel University professor then compared Putin to Adolf Hitler and indicated that Kabaeva may be executed if the Russian leader did pass away last month as General SVR reported.
“If he were dead, his lady friend might feel she needs to disappear,” Glees explained. “I've said many times Putin seems to get his inspiration from Adolf Hitler.”
“We all know what Hitler did to Eva Braun in his bunker on April 30, 1945,” the professor continued. “But what he did to countless other lady friends – Unity Valkyrie Mitford from Swinbrook near Burford or his niece, Geli Raubal – shot.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin passed away on October 25 shortly after suffering a “horrific” heart attack.
The outlet also claimed that the real Russian leader was immediately replaced by a body double lookalike.
Kabaeva was last seen on October 22 at a tournament held at her gymnastics academy in the Russian city of Sochi.
Kremlin insiders claimed that Putin’s Olympic gymnast lover was placed under “house arrest” following the despot’s rumored demise and that Kabaeva “currently does not control her own freedom.”
"The common-law wife of the late Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva, is practically under house arrest," one Moscow source told General SVR last week.
"After Putin’s death, Kabaeva’s security has been significantly strengthened; all her movements outside her residence in Valdai must be coordinated and occur extremely rarely,” the insider continued. “They are preparing to show Kabaeva to the public, but this does not change the essence of the matter.”
“Alina Maratovna currently does not control her own freedom.”