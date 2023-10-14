Your tip
Mary Lou Retton Breathing 'Stronger' but Still Remains in ICU, Daughter Says Path to Recovery is 'Steadily Progressing'

mary lou retton family raises k after revealing pneumonia battle
Source: @marylouretton/Instagram

Donations have been pouring in over the past 24 hours.

Oct. 14 2023, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

American gymnast legend Mary Lou Retton's daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, shared an update about her mother's condition and revealed that her path to recovery is "steadily progressing," RadarOnline.com has learned.

mary lou retton family raises k after revealing pneumonia battle
Source: 383SK/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The gymnast has been trying to overcome a rare form of pneumonia.

In a post that was shared on Kelley's Instagram, she wrote, "We're thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered."

"Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," she continued. "Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments."

"Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support."

mary lou retton family raises k after revealing pneumonia battle
Source: @marylouretton/Instagram

'She's fighting,' said her former 'DWTS' pro partner.

Retton, who hails from West Virginia, is an American sporting icon. She famously earned five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is no small feat.

She was also notably the first U.S. woman to take home the all-around gold medal in an Olympic Games.

The news of Retton's rare pneumonia diagnosis first broke on Tuesday, October 10, when her daughters shared that the Olympic medalist was "fighting for her life" and was in need of financial assistance because she doesn't have health insurance.

At the time, they said she'd been unable to breathe on her own. Since then, the daughters have explained that she's "still fighting" and receiving top-tier medical care.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, the family were able to raise over $150,000 in just the first 24 hours after the announcement.

In a recent video, Retton's eldest daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, also thanked everyone "for all the love and support that you’ve given to my mom. My sisters and I are overwhelmed. We’re overwhelmed."

“We didn’t even realize that so many people out there love her just as much as we do," Schrepfer continued in part. "It’s been a really hard time for our family. And so just seeing that people love her like that and showing her that support is just meant the world to us and to her. So thank you.”

