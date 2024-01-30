Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Received $2 Million in Divorce Settlement Years Before Pleading For Help With Medical Bills: Report
Retired Olympian Mary Lou Retton came under fire once again this week after it was revealed that she received $2 million following her 2018 divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Retton, 56, almost passed away from pneumonia last year, it was revealed that the former Olympian received a whopping $2 million after her 2018 divorce from Shannon Kelley.
The $2 million divorce settlement revelation has created newfound questions regarding why Retton was forced to raise nearly $500k in October when she was hospitalized for the near-fatal case of pneumonia.
According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail this week, Retton received $2 million when she and Kelley divorced six years ago.
The former Olympian, who turned 56 last week, also reportedly received half of the proceeds when she and Kelley sold their two homes – one in Houston, Texas and one in Fairmont, West Virginia – upon ending their marriage after 28 years.
Even more surprising was the outlet’s report that Retton also received an undisclosed sum following a lawsuit against the Indiana-based medical company Biomet in 2016.
Retton reportedly sued Biomet for damages in 2016 after she received two bad hip replacements from the company in 2005 and 2011.
Daily Mail speculated that Retton received another $2 million in connection to the lawsuit against Biomet.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Retton recently faced scrutiny over the $500k her family raised while the former Olympian was suffering from pneumonia in October 2023.
Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, launched the fundraiser in October with a goal of $50,000. The family ended up raising a whopping $459,354.
“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” McKenna wrote when launching the fundraiser last year.
“She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now,” Retton’s daughter continued. “Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”
It is still unclear why Retton was not insured when she was struck by pneumonia last year. The former Olympian has so far refused to address where the nearly $500k her family raised has gone.
Meanwhile, Retton was released from the hospital on October 23 – roughly two weeks after she was first admitted for the near-fatal case of pneumonia.
“I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support,” Retton said during an interview on January 8. “I couldn't afford it, I couldn't afford it, I couldn't afford it.”
“But who would even know that this was going to happen to me?” she continued earlier this month. “That's the bottom line, I couldn't afford it.”