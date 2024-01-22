Retired Olympian Mary Lou Retton Refuses to Say Where $500k in Donations Went Following Health Scare

When Rutton wound up "fighting for her life" in the ICU in October, her daughter, McKenna Kelley, asked for financial assistance by sharing the crowdsourcing link.

"Please help my mom continue to fight," Kelley wrote. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured."

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," her plea read.