Landscaper Sues Landlord for Allegedly Stealing His $2 Billion Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket: Report

California landlord Urachi "Reggie" Romero claims his former tenant, Jose Rivera, showed him the winning ticket before the Powerball was announced. He even explained why he chose the numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10.

"I asked him why he picked two 10s," Romero told the Post. "He said it was the date his parents both died. He picked 47 because that's how old he is. He also said his dad always wanted a 1956 Chevy truck, so he picked 56. He had a reason why he chose every number, and he told me this before (the drawing)."

Romero further stressed he had nothing to do with the ticket being sold or the eventual winnings being claimed.