Drake Bell’s Inner Circle ‘Terrified’ He’s On ‘The Verge Of A Total Breakdown’ After Being Spotted Huffing On Balloon: Sources
Drake Bell’s inner circle is extremely concerned about the path the actor is heading down — after he was caught sucking on a full balloon inside his car, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The frightening incident came on the heels of the Drake & Josh alum being labeled “endangered” and a “potential suicide” after he went missing and triggered a desperate hours-long police search.
“Everybody is terrified Drake is on the verge of a total breakdown,” said a source close to the fragile former Disney kid. “He needs real help, and he needs it now.”
The car episode was the SECOND time he’s been caught sucking on a balloon. Friends suspect he was inhaling nitrous oxide, which has become a cheap, popular — and potentially deadly — way to catch a buzz.
Insiders believe Drake is collapsing mentally under increasing online abuse. Trolls have branded him a “pedophile” after he pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge for engaging with a 15-year-old fan online and later meeting her in person.
Drake, 36, was not forced to register as a sex offender, and he has nearly completed his probation for the incident. But he admitted the taunts have brought him to the brink of suicide.
The erratic actor also filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and was busted for DUI the following year. Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce — just a day before he went missing!
“The world is collapsing in on Drake,” said a source. “People are just praying he can weather the storm.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in Janet’s petition for divorce, she listed the date of marriage married as March 9, 2019, and the date of separation as September 15, 2022. The marriage lasted 3 years and 6 months.
In the docs, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two share a 1-year-old son named Wyatt. She demanded the court award her primary legal and physical custody of their son. Janet said she was on board with Drake being granted visitation.
In addition, Janet asked the court to award her spousal support and restore her last name from Bell back to her maiden name of Van Schmeling.
Drake has yet to respond in court.