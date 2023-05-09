Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Drake Bell
Exclusive

Drake Bell’s Inner Circle ‘Terrified’ He’s On ‘The Verge Of A Total Breakdown’ After Being Spotted Huffing On Balloon: Sources

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 9 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Drake Bells inner circle is extremely concerned about the path the actor is heading down — after he was caught sucking on a full balloon inside his car, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The frightening incident came on the heels of the Drake & Josh alum being labeled “endangered” and a “potential suicide” after he went missing and triggered a desperate hours-long police search.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Everybody is terrified Drake is on the verge of a total breakdown,” said a source close to the fragile former Disney kid. “He needs real help, and he needs it now.”

The car episode was the SECOND time he’s been caught sucking on a balloon. Friends suspect he was inhaling nitrous oxide, which has become a cheap, popular — and potentially deadly — way to catch a buzz.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Insiders believe Drake is collapsing mentally under increasing online abuse. Trolls have branded him a “pedophile” after he pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge for engaging with a 15-year-old fan online and later meeting her in person.

Drake, 36, was not forced to register as a sex offender, and he has nearly completed his probation for the incident. But he admitted the taunts have brought him to the brink of suicide.

MORE ON:
Drake Bell
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The erratic actor also filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and was busted for DUI the following year. Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce — just a day before he went missing!

“The world is collapsing in on Drake,” said a source. “People are just praying he can weather the storm.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in Janet’s petition for divorce, she listed the date of marriage married as March 9, 2019, and the date of separation as September 15, 2022. The marriage lasted 3 years and 6 months.

In the docs, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two share a 1-year-old son named Wyatt. She demanded the court award her primary legal and physical custody of their son. Janet said she was on board with Drake being granted visitation.

In addition, Janet asked the court to award her spousal support and restore her last name from Bell back to her maiden name of Van Schmeling.

Drake has yet to respond in court.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.