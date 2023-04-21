Your tip
Drake Bell’s Wife Files For Divorce Days After Actor Went ‘Missing,’ Demands Primary Custody Of 1-Year-Old

drake bell missing and endangered
Source: MEGA
Apr. 20 2023, Published 8:58 p.m. ET

Drake Bells wife has filed for divorce days after police announced the actor as missing — only to find him hours later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier today, Janet Von Schmeling filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

drake bell missing and endangered
Source: MEGA

Janet said the couple was married on March 9, 2019 and listed the date of separation as September 15, 2022. The marriage lasted 3 years and 6 months.

Drake and Janet share a 1-year-old son named Wyatt. In the docs, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

drake bell missing and endangered
Source: MEGA

She demanded the court award her primary legal and physical custody of their son. Janet said Drake should be allowed visitation.

Janet asked the court to award her spousal support and restore her last name from Bell back to her maiden name of Van Schmeling.

MORE ON:
Drake Bell
drake bell missing and endangered
Source: MEGA
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Drake was reported missing by law enforcement in Florida. A family member called the police and claimed Drake had threatened suicide over custody issues with Janet.

The police were heard on the call telling another officer, "there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife."

drake bell missing and endangered pp
Source: MEGA
Sources claimed Drake had allegedly texted his family back in California that he was going to "get drunk and hang himself."

Officers put out a notice telling the community to call the police if they saw Drake.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 PM. He is considered missing and endangered," the notice read.

Hours later, Drake was located and reported safe. He addressed the situation on Twitter writing, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

Drake has yet to speak on the allegations in the 911 call or the divorce.

