Pedophile Actor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Nickelodeon Child Star Drake Bell Worked for Charlie Sheen — After Being Jailed for Underage Kids Sex

Charlie Sheen hand-picked the pedophile who Drake Bell has alleged sexually abused him as a child to work on the sitcom Anger Management — nine years after the evil sicko was jailed on heinous crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the latest case of child molestation to rock Hollywood, Bell has come forward in a new documentary and claimed that he was sexually abused as a child star by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.