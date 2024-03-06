Pedophile Actor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Nickelodeon Child Star Drake Bell Worked for Charlie Sheen — After Being Jailed for Underage Kids Sex
Charlie Sheen hand-picked the pedophile who Drake Bell has alleged sexually abused him as a child to work on the sitcom Anger Management — nine years after the evil sicko was jailed on heinous crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the latest case of child molestation to rock Hollywood, Bell has come forward in a new documentary and claimed that he was sexually abused as a child star by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.
Peck allegedly abused him when he was 15 years old — around the time when Peck was working on The Amanda Show, which Bell starred on from 1999 to 2002.
Peck is the same man that Sheen, 58, personally hired to work as a dialogue coach on Anger Management from 2012 to 2014.
The pair are allegedly close friends and once vacationed in Scotland on an apparent search for the Loch Ness Monster.
“That Brian Peck continued to work in Hollywood after admitting to these crimes is sick, disgusting and exposes an evil secret: how the powerful shelter child abusers,” a Tinseltown insider told RadarOnline.com.
We reached out to Charlie's team for comment.
What’s more, Peck — despite being a registered sex offender — continued to work in Hollywood after he was jailed, playing a sex education teacher in 2009’s Queerentine! and working as a dialogue coach on the 2010 kiddie movie Jack and the Beanstalk.
His last known role was as a narrator in a 2018 television mini-series.
- Drake Bell Revealed to Be Ex-Nickelodeon Star Allegedly Sexually Abused by Brian Peck at 15
- Drake Bell Explains Child Endangerment Charge And 'Reckless' Behavior, Shuts Down Rumors About Moving To Mexico And Changing His Name
- Drake Bell’s Alleged Victim Was Only 15 At Time Of Incident, Prosecutors Say Actor Sent 'Inappropriate' Text Messages
In 2003, Peck was arrested and pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act against a 14-or 15-year-old and oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16.
Peck was ultimately convicted, sentenced to 16 months in prison, and ordered to register as a sex offender in 2004.
It is understood those charges are related to Bell as being the victim.
In 2016, Anne Henry, co-founder of the BizParentz Foundation, an organization established to protect child actors, said she was outraged Peck was still able to work in Hollywood.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I’m disgusted with the people who continue to hire him,” she said in an interview. “I hope audiences will vote with their wallets. Don’t watch these films: make it clear to the studios that you won’t have anything to do with organizations that re-employ convicted predators.”
Bell is set to tell all about his traumatic experience in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which focuses on the conditions of shows created by Dan Schneider in the ‘90s and early 2000s.