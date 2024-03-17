'Torture Chamber': Former 'All That' Child Star Claims He Was Called a 'Piece of Charcoal' at Nickelodeon, Causing Him Lifelong Damage
Former child star Bryan Hearne, now 35, is speaking out about the mistreatment and racism he experienced as a cast member on Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hearne, who appeared in seasons 7 and 8 of All That and was one of the few Black actors in the cast, alleged in a new interview with PEOPLE that he was "referred to as a 'piece of charcoal' [by an adult]" during his time on the show.
"Remarks like that are harmful," he said. "They stay with you."
Hearne said that he was often asked to play racially stereotyped roles like rappers and drug dealers on the show.
In one sketch, he wore a flesh-colored leotard to play a rapper named "Lil Fetus."
"I was already in an uncomfortable position being in a leotard," he said. "That's not something that I'm used to at all."
Hearne also appeared in Nickelodeon's On-Air Dare, a series of segments inspired by Fear Factor in which one child would be randomly selected to participated in demeaning stunts.
"There was never any discussion," he explained, recalling a dare where he was covered in peanut butter for dogs to lick off.
"We felt like we couldn't say no," he added. "It was a really uncomfortable situation, and after a while it felt like we were just part of this torture chamber."
In a statement, Nickelodeon said, "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."
"Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."
Hearne is one of several child actors who sat down with Investigation Discovery for the new four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which premieres across two nights on ID from 9 PM to 11 PM. ET/PT on March 17 and March 18.
In the same docuseries, Drake Bell will speak out for the first time about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a 15-year-old child star.
Bell alleged earlier this month that he was molested by acting coach Brian Peck while working for Nickelodeon.
