'Torture Chamber': Former 'All That' Child Star Claims He Was Called a 'Piece of Charcoal' at Nickelodeon, Causing Him Lifelong Damage

Former child star Bryan Hearne, now 35, is speaking out about the mistreatment and racism he experienced as a cast member on Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hearne, who appeared in seasons 7 and 8 of All That and was one of the few Black actors in the cast, alleged in a new interview with PEOPLE that he was "referred to as a 'piece of charcoal' [by an adult]" during his time on the show.

"Remarks like that are harmful," he said. "They stay with you."