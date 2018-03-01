Patriots Owner Robert Kraft NOT The Father Of Much-Younger Girlfriend’s Newborn Baby!

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is NOT the father! Amid rumors that the 76-year-old had welcomed a baby with longtime girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, a spokesperson came forward to deny the news.

While Lander, 38, has in fact given birth to her first child, Kraft is not her baby daddy!

Said a spokesperson to PEOPLE: “While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

RadarOnline.com has learned Kraft and Lander have been dating for five years, and are still together, despite the news that she welcomed a baby with another man.

The businessman – who lost his beloved wife of 48 years in 2011 – splits his time between Boston and Los Angeles, where new-mom Lander lives in a house he owns.

While an insider told PEOPLE that the baby’s birth was kept “secret,” it is unknown who the father is, and what is going on with Robert Kraft and Ricki Noel Lander’s bizarre relationship.

Why do you think Kraft is so excited by his girlfriend’s odd news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

