Ilhan Omar Joins Daughter For Pro-Palestine Protest At Columbia University Despite 21-Year-Old Being Banned From School

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tagged along as her daughter, Isra Hirsi, returned to Columbia University this week to protest Israel's actions in Palestine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hirsi, a junior majoring in sociology at Columbia's sister school, Barnard, has been suspended over her involvement in the ongoing demonstrations. She was evicted from the dormitories and banned from campus after she and other activists set up dozens of tents on school grounds, demanding peace in Gaza.