'This is an Embarrassment' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Compares Jamaal Bowman Pulling the Fire Alarm to January 6 Capitol Riot
California Congressman and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy strongly criticized New York Representative Jamaal Bowman for allegedly pulling a fire alarm in a House office building as the House was deciding on whether or not the government shutdown would happen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McCarthy compared Bowman's actions to the January 6th Capitol riot, expressing his concern and emphasizing the need for consequences.
According to Mediaite, the Democratic lawmaker pulled the Cannon House Office fire alarm as a means to delay a vote on a House continuing resolution proposed by McCarthy early Saturday morning.
The act prompted the GOP-controlled Administration Committee to launch an investigation into the incident.
A spokesman for Bowman released a statement claiming that the congressman "did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote," expressing regret for any confusion caused.
During a press conference following the passing of the bill, McCarthy was questioned about the appropriate consequences for Bowman's actions.
The Speaker stated that he intends to discuss the matter with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries to determine an appropriate punishment.
McCarthy expressed his seriousness regarding the incident, highlighting the significance of the actions taken.
He drew a parallel to the January 6th rioters, stating, "When you think of how other people are treated when they wanted to come in and change the course of what was happening in this building."
McCarthy believes that the House Ethics Committee should investigate the matter, emphasizing that the incident should not go without punishment.
- 'Fireworks': Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy Get into Tense Argument in Closed-Door Meeting
- 'Move the F------ Motion!' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Spars With Republican Colleagues Over Removal Threats in Tense Closed-Door Meeting
- 'What Changed?': CNN Confronts House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Flip-Flopping on Biden Impeachment Inquiry
"This is an embarrassment. You're elected to be a member of Congress. You pulled the fire alarm in a minute of hours before the government being shut down, trying to dictate that the government would shut down," McCarthy told the press, expressing his disbelief at Bowman's actions.
McCarthy concluded by affirming that he would find the appropriate means to address the situation, raising questions about what could have possibly been going through Bowman's mind.
The repercussions of this incident are yet to be determined.
Late Saturday night, the U.S. Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown Saturday night by passing a 45-day extension of the previous budget.
This means that Congress will only have six more weeks to come to an agreement on the final budget. If they don't, then America would have to face the threat of a government shutdown all over again.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.