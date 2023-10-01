'This is an Embarrassment' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Compares Jamaal Bowman Pulling the Fire Alarm to January 6 Capitol Riot

During a press conference following the passing of the bill, McCarthy was questioned about the appropriate consequences for Bowman's actions.

The Speaker stated that he intends to discuss the matter with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries to determine an appropriate punishment.

McCarthy expressed his seriousness regarding the incident, highlighting the significance of the actions taken.

He drew a parallel to the January 6th rioters, stating, "When you think of how other people are treated when they wanted to come in and change the course of what was happening in this building."

McCarthy believes that the House Ethics Committee should investigate the matter, emphasizing that the incident should not go without punishment.