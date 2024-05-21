Porsha Williams Files Emergency Order Demanding Permission to Film 'RHOA' in Simon Guobadia's Mansion
Porsha Williams is desperate for the court to allow her to film Real Housewives of Atlanta inside the marital residence she shared with her estranged husband Simon Guobadia, filing an emergency order permitting her to do just that. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star said having the ability to film her day-to-day life, including inside the mansion, is "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment."
As this outlet reported, Porsha was awarded possession and "sole, exclusive use" of their marital residence last month, telling her she'd be "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes." But Simon's legal team came back swinging, demanding the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house, causing issues for RHOA production.
"There is no logical or rational reason as to why Husband now seeks to prohibit Wife from filming at the marital residence, other than in an attempt to retaliate against Wife and intentionally restrict her ability to earn a living and expand her career," Porsha charged in her emergency order dated May 20.
Porsha stated that given Simon's "aggressively litigious behavior" of dragging the reality show and Truly Original Production, the production company behind RHOA, into the legal mess, they have advised her "they will not proceed with filming Wife, which directly impacts and impedes ability to make a successful return to Real Housewives of Atlanta."
According to Porsha, Simon's sole purpose in prohibiting her from filming inside the home is "to shield one party from disclosing sensitive, private, or personal information about the other party." She claims she's made it clear that "she would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc." in an attempt to resolve the matter, but Simon isn't budging.
"To prevent Wife from filming her day-to-day activities and lifestyle in the residence to which she has exclusive possession, use, and occupancy is neither reasonable, nor fair to Wife, as it essentially restricts her ability to earn a living, and impedes her ability to provide a realistic view into her life, which is necessary and vital to be a successful reality TV personality," Porsha charged.
She says not being able to film inside the marital home "impedes" her ability "to fulfill her duties as a Real Housewives cast member." Porsha is demanding the court allow her to "film or produce television, film or social media or other visual content in or around the marital residence" and STAT.
RadarOnline.com already told you — sources shared that production for RHOA Season 16 would be starting this month.
Porsha filed for divorce from Simon in February after just 15 months of marriage. They are locked in a bitter legal war over their prenuptial agreement.