'RHOA' Cast is Here: Find Out Who's Joining Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore for Season 16

RadarOnline.com already told you — sources shared that production is set to start this month, which was confirmed by Bravo in a press release on Tuesday. While cameras are set to roll in the next few weeks, the Season 16 premiere won't air until 2025.

The news confirms that Sherée Whitfield is out. Season 15 stars Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss already confirmed they would not be returning.

The network promises the new cast will bring "a new attitude and fresh perspective" to the highly successful franchise, cultivating "new friendships," flourishing their already booming careers, and expanding their social circles.