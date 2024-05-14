'RHOA' Cast is Here: Find Out Who's Joining Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore for Season 16
Bravo fans, be ready! The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 cast is here — and it's good! While Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have already revealed they will be holding a peach this upcoming season, RadarOnline.com has confirmed Drew Sidora's return and four new ladies have joined the mix.
Here's everything we know so far.
Newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, a longtime friend of the show, will be stirring up trouble alongside comeback queen Porsha and fan favorites Kenya and Drew. Fans get an additional bonus, with Housewives veteran Cynthia Bailey featured as a "friend" this season.
RadarOnline.com already told you — sources shared that production is set to start this month, which was confirmed by Bravo in a press release on Tuesday. While cameras are set to roll in the next few weeks, the Season 16 premiere won't air until 2025.
The news confirms that Sherée Whitfield is out. Season 15 stars Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss already confirmed they would not be returning.
The network promises the new cast will bring "a new attitude and fresh perspective" to the highly successful franchise, cultivating "new friendships," flourishing their already booming careers, and expanding their social circles.
Porsha's plotline will likely feature her ongoing divorce from Simon Guobadia, but she'll have to get clever. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Guobadia demanded her communication with RHOA producers, including her contract and financial documents related to her return to the Bravo show in their bitter fight over their prenuptial agreement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Rush to Court Pleading for Foreclosure Auction Over Their $6 Million Georgia Mansion Be Postponed
- Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Guobadia Scoffs at ‘RHOA’ Star’s Demand for $50k in Ugly Divorce War
- 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Set to Begin Filming Early Summer: Sources
In documents obtained by this outlet, Porsha accused her ex of trying to "overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress" her with his request. She argued that the reality show has nothing to do with their prenup while claiming he's attempting to "threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income" by dragging her employer into their mess.
Simon isn't backing down. He wants True Entertainment, LLC, the production company behind RHOA, to sit for a deposition and testify on Porsha's status and income as a RHOA cast member for 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Porsha's ex also demanded all communication about RHOA filming, recording, taping, storylines, and subjects involving their relationship and divorce.
The pair were married for only 15 months before Porsha filed for divorce in February. She joined the RHOA cast in Season 5 and left after Season 13, later landing her spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, in 2021, the same year she famously began dating Simon.