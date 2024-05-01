'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Set to Begin Filming Early Summer: Sources
The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans won't have to wait much longer to see which ladies will be holding peaches alongside Kenya Moore and returning star Porsha Williams next season. Two sources connected to the show confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the cast and crew for the ATL-based franchise have been notified that cameras will begin rolling on Season 16 early this summer.
Not much is known about the highly-anticipated new season; however, with production beginning as early as next month, Bravo will soon be revealing which Georgia Peaches will be coming back and introducing fans to any possible newbies.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the network for comment.
Porsha revealed she was coming back to RHOA in February after weeks of speculation.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” the comeback queen said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”
She joined the cast in Season 5 and left after Season 13, later landing her spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, in 2021.
Kenya has also confirmed she'd be returning to the franchise, telling fans in April, "I may be 'Gone With the Wind Fabulous,' but I'm not going anywhere!"
Besides Porsha and Kenya, it's rumored that Sherée Whitfield and Drew Sidora might be making a comeback — but OG star Kandi Burruss as well as Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton are out.
- Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Simon's Company Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Judgment Over Alleged Unpaid Bill on Private Jet Deal, Businessman Confident Matter Will Be 'Resolved'
- 'Secondhand Embarrassment': Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Slams 'RHOA' Star For Instagram Post Suggesting Ex Kroy Biermann Died
- 'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield 'Breaking Bread' With Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia During Heated Divorce Battle
She announced she wouldn't be filming RHOA on the Grammys red carpet earlier this year. Kandi shared that she was offered a contract for Season 16 but opted to take a much-needed break.
"I decided I’m not coming back this year," Kandi told Variety. "A friend of mine was like: Why do you keep doing it? And I was like: Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it.”
"So I was just like: You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” she continued. "It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.”
"But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things,” Kandi concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Season 16 will still be spicy — even without Kandi, Sanya, or Marlo — as Porsha has plenty of drama to film since she's in the middle of a nasty divorce with Simon Guobadia. The reality star filed for divorce weeks after confirming her RHOA return.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Simon requested all financial documents related to Porsha's RHOA contract and any storylines and communication between her and producers that involve him, including their relationship and divorce.
But Porsha's not going down without a fight, claiming her finances and show have nothing to do with their fight over the prenuptial agreement. She also accused him of "threatening" her career by dragging RHOA into their divorce battle.