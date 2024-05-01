'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Set to Begin Filming Early Summer: Sources

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans won't have to wait much longer to see which ladies will be holding peaches alongside Kenya Moore and returning star Porsha Williams next season. Two sources connected to the show confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the cast and crew for the ATL-based franchise have been notified that cameras will begin rolling on Season 16 early this summer.

The full cast list has yet to be announced but Kenya and Porsha are in.

Not much is known about the highly-anticipated new season; however, with production beginning as early as next month, Bravo will soon be revealing which Georgia Peaches will be coming back and introducing fans to any possible newbies.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the network for comment.