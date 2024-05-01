Your tip
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16 Set to Begin Filming Early Summer: Sources

rhoa season
'RHOA' is set to begin filming early this summer.

By:

May 1 2024, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans won't have to wait much longer to see which ladies will be holding peaches alongside Kenya Moore and returning star Porsha Williams next season. Two sources connected to the show confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the cast and crew for the ATL-based franchise have been notified that cameras will begin rolling on Season 16 early this summer.

kenya moore rhoa return season porsha williams chopping block sheree whitfield drew sidora
The full cast list has yet to be announced but Kenya and Porsha are in.

Not much is known about the highly-anticipated new season; however, with production beginning as early as next month, Bravo will soon be revealing which Georgia Peaches will be coming back and introducing fans to any possible newbies.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the network for comment.

Porsha revealed she was coming back to RHOA in February after weeks of speculation.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” the comeback queen said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

She joined the cast in Season 5 and left after Season 13, later landing her spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, in 2021.

rhoa season
Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton are out.

Kenya has also confirmed she'd be returning to the franchise, telling fans in April, "I may be 'Gone With the Wind Fabulous,' but I'm not going anywhere!"

Besides Porsha and Kenya, it's rumored that Sherée Whitfield and Drew Sidora might be making a comeback — but OG star Kandi Burruss as well as Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton are out.

She announced she wouldn't be filming RHOA on the Grammys red carpet earlier this year. Kandi shared that she was offered a contract for Season 16 but opted to take a much-needed break.

"I decided I’m not coming back this year," Kandi told Variety. "A friend of mine was like: Why do you keep doing it? And I was like: Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it.”

kandi burruss rhoa departure grammys not coming back this year
Kandi revealed she would not be back for Season 16 on the Grammys red carpet.

"So I was just like: You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” she continued. "It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.”

"But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things,” Kandi concluded.

porsha williams returning rhoa real housewives atlanta season kenya moore kandi burruss report
Fans will get plenty of drama with Porsha and her nasty split with Simon.

Season 16 will still be spicy — even without Kandi, Sanya, or Marlo — as Porsha has plenty of drama to film since she's in the middle of a nasty divorce with Simon Guobadia. The reality star filed for divorce weeks after confirming her RHOA return.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Simon requested all financial documents related to Porsha's RHOA contract and any storylines and communication between her and producers that involve him, including their relationship and divorce.

But Porsha's not going down without a fight, claiming her finances and show have nothing to do with their fight over the prenuptial agreement. She also accused him of "threatening" her career by dragging RHOA into their divorce battle.

