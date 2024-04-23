'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield 'Breaking Bread' With Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia During Heated Divorce Battle
Who gon' check her, boo? Shereé Whitfield was spotted hanging out with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Porsha Williams' soon-to-be ex-husband despite the two being locked in a nasty divorce feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Whitfield didn't even try to hide the hangout, which went down at an event in Atlanta on Monday night. Wearing a low-cut bodysuit, jeans, and heels, the Bravolebrity looked thick as thieves with Simon Guobadia as she posed alongside him and smiled as if they were old pals.
Simon's caption solidified the seriousness of their friendship and seemed to fire shots in his estranged wife's direction.
"Great breaking bread with good and loyal friends," he wrote alongside the picture. Simon emphasized the group's closeness by adding, "#loyalfriends" when he shared the photo for all to see on social media Tuesday afternoon. He doubled down on their hangout, sharing even more shots showing them together.
Comments immediately began to roll in, with RHOA fans questioning which side Whitfield was taking in their nasty and ongoing divorce.
"Sharee you ain’t slick boo," one person replied. "The shade," another wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Uh oh, Sheree, you just lost a friend," posted a third.
Someone else questioned: "I wonder if Porsha gonna try to get Sheree fired too??"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Porsha and Shereé's team for comment.
Whitfield marks the second Georgia peach who has shoved Simon in Williams' face since she filed for divorce in February after just 15 months of marriage. Porsha's archenemy NeNe Leakes was the first that appeared to take his side in their split.
NeNe later exposed she was on the outs with Williams after the latter allegedly pulled out of a project due to their "issues." The pair were supposed to appear in Mike Epps' sitcom, The Upshaws, but Williams reportedly told production she wouldn't work with her former pal.
"Porsha did not show up to work and had said she did not want to work with me. That we had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me," Leakes recalled about the alleged incident.
The ex-RHOA star claimed that when she confronted Williams, Porsha accused her of failing to check in after she ended her marriage to Simon.
RadarOnline.com broke several stories about their bitter divorce battle, with the latest news being that he's dragging their nanny into the fight and demanding Bravo producers turn over unreleased footage from the reality show's upcoming Season 16.
Williams revealed she was returning to RHOA right before ending her short-lived marriage. Sources close to production told RadarOnline.com that cameras were not rolling when she filed for divorce but their split will likely be a topic of conversation among the ladies.