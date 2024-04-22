Home > Exclusives > Porsha Williams Exclusive Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Using Nanny as Witness in Ugly Divorce, Employee Slams ‘RHOA’ Star for Bringing Armed Guard Around Children Source: MEGA Porsha is demanding exclusive access to the home. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 22 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ ex-husband Simon Guobadia introduced a second witness to back up his claims against the reality star in divorce court. RadarOnline.com has obtained the witness affidavit submitted by one of Simon's nannies. Her name was redacted in court filings.

Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM Porsha accuses Simon of violating their prenup.

The individual said they had worked for Simon since May 2020, before he married Porsha. They said they cared for Simon’s kid before Porsha entered the picture – and looked at Porsha and her daughter Pilar after she wed Simon. “I was in charge of managing things around the home, taking care of the kids, overseeing the vendors, and anything else that needed to be done. I work every day at the Martial Residence. Some days I work 10-11 hours in a day and some days I spend the night at home, depending on what needs to be done. I am always around,” she said.

Source: INSTAGRAM Simon is a selfie post-divorce.

“Simon is such a good man. I have never seen him be violent or angry at all. He is very mild-mannered and just a nice guy,” she wrote. The employee said Porsha reached out to her on February 22 and asked if she could stay late the night. She agreed. The woman said Porsha came to her that day and wished her happy birthday and gave her flowers. The woman said Porsha left the home that evening “and never came back.” The next day, Porsha filed for divorce.

Source: MEGA, INSTAGRAM Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after being hit with divorce papers.

The employee said she had to watch Simon’s children the following night because Porsha left the home when Simon was traveling. “I could not go home to my home from Thursday, February 22, 2024, until Monday, February 26, 2024 because Porsha left the Marital Residence without telling me and it was the week Simon’s children were at the home. Simon returned to the house surprised of the divorce and without help from his wife.”

The employee detailed the day Porsha returned to the home 2 weeks later. She said Porsha parked her car outside. “I did not know she was coming with a guy that day. Simon asked me, can you go and open the door for Porsha and ask her what she needs and whether she needs to come inside the home. I went outside to meet Porsha and I said, Simon is asking do you need to come inside the house to get something. And Porsha said that she does not need to answer anything; and then, she went inside the house with a security guy with a gun.”

“The man was a big guy who was walking like a bad guy. I did not know that Porsha was coming with a guy. This came out of nowhere. I had never seen the guy before. The guy was inside the house sitting on the stairs with the gun showing. It was shocking to me.” “I was concerned,” she said. The employee said Simon called the police. Officers came out and spoke to everyone. Porsha left with the security guard around midnight, according to the affidavit.

The employee said Porsha came back days later with another man. She said Simon changed the locks because she and the children did not feel comfortable being alone not knowing if another man would come to the home.” The employee wrote, “The last time that Porsha came to the house, she did not leave. This was on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She came with a guy to open the gate again. She came with her daughter, her Mother, and her Mother's boyfriend. She was bringing her stuff back to the house. The same guy opened the gate. Then they started searching the house, went downstairs and disconnected the cameras around the house. The cameras are not working. This makes me uncomfortable because I am with the kids by myself as their Nanny when their Father is away at work.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Simon introduced another witness to back up his claims earlier this month. As we first reported, Porsha filed for divorce on February 22, 2024, after 15 months of marriage.

Source: MEGA Porsha asked the court to enforce the prenup they signed before getting hitched.

The reality star said she decided to end the marriage after reading news reports about her husband's alleged immigration fraud. She demanded the prenup they signed to be enforced. On top of that, Simon recently demanded RHOA producers turn over communications between Porsha about the divorce and unreleased footage shot at their home.