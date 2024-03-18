Bad Blood: NeNe Leakes Goes on Double Date With Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia and His Rumored New Lover
NeNe Leakes appears to have taken a side in Porsha Williams' divorce with Simon Guobadia. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted on a double date with Porsha's estranged husband over the weekend and she couldn't wait to shove it in her frenemy's face, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Days after accusing Williams of refusing to work with her, Leakes took to social media to flaunt her day out with Simon and his rumored new fling, Yassmin Ibrahim. Posting a snap while smiling alongside her on-and-off again boo, Nyonisela Sioh, Simon, and Yassmin, NeNe made it clear who she sides with when it comes to her ex-costar's divorce.
The group looked like the best of friends during the afternoon outing, with Leakes wrapping her arm around the waist of Simon's new lady friend. "Happy Sunday," Leakes wrote on the photo, seemingly knowing the drama it would cause.
"How are people this petty at 60?" one person commented. "As the saying goes......With friends like these, who needs enemies?" shared another. "If … 'since we NOT friends' was a person," laughed a third.
Leakes' bold move came days after she accused Williams of trying to sabotage her television career by allegedly refusing to work with NeNe on the set of The Upshaws. According to the ex-Bravolebrity, she was scheduled to star alongside Porsha in the Mike Epps sitcom, but all that changed when Williams allegedly told production she couldn't work with her former pal.
NeNe claimed Porsha was a no-show at their rehearsals in Los Angeles last week. When she returned to her hotel room, Leakes alleged producers called her and asked if she had "any issues with any housewives" because they would be recasting Williams' part.
"Porsha did not show up to work and had said she did not want to work with me. That we had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me," Leakes recalled.
When NeNe confronted Porsha about the issue, Williams allegedly told her that she was upset Leakes hadn't checked in on her after filing for divorce from Simon. Porsha's part ended up going to Cynthia Bailey.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
We reached out to Porsha and The Upshaws' team for comment.
As this outlet reported, Williams officially pulled the plug on her 15-month marriage to Simon last month. The exes don't share any children so custody and child support aren't an issue; however, their prenup is.
Williams demanded the agreement they signed before their wedding be enforced.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the reality star cautioned her estranged husband against destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce.
We also revealed that the events leading up to Williams' decision to file for divorce won't be shown on RHOA next season because Bravo cameras weren't there to roll on the breakup. We're told the network is still a bit away from production; however, the aftermath of their fallout will likely be a hot topic when she returns to the cast for Season 16.