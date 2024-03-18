Bad Blood: NeNe Leakes Goes on Double Date With Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia and His Rumored New Lover

NeNe Leakes appears to have taken a side in Porsha Williams ' divorce with Simon Guobadia . The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted on a double date with Porsha's estranged husband over the weekend and she couldn't wait to shove it in her frenemy's face, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Days after accusing Williams of refusing to work with her, Leakes took to social media to flaunt her day out with Simon and his rumored new fling, Yassmin Ibrahim . Posting a snap while smiling alongside her on-and-off again boo, Nyonisela Sioh , Simon, and Yassmin, NeNe made it clear who she sides with when it comes to her ex-costar's divorce.

NeNe seemed pretty comfortable cozying up to Simon and his rumored new lover.

The group looked like the best of friends during the afternoon outing, with Leakes wrapping her arm around the waist of Simon's new lady friend. "Happy Sunday," Leakes wrote on the photo, seemingly knowing the drama it would cause.

"How are people this petty at 60?" one person commented. "As the saying goes......With friends like these, who needs enemies?" shared another. "If … 'since we NOT friends' was a person," laughed a third.