NeNe Leakes Ends Romance With Nyonisela Sioh Months After Affair Accusations and Wife Drama

Hollywood Unlocked was the first outlet to report the news. According to sources, the split was recent. While insiders claimed the breakup was amicable, NeNe posted a series of questionable Instagram Stories that seemed to call out Sioh.

"Narcissists do not have the ability to self reflect," the former Bravolebrity wrote on Monday. "They cannot see anything wrong with what they do and they only see fault in your reaction. They believe every argument is caused by you, because, to them, there was no problem with their action until you reacted to them. They 100% believe you are the problem and they are the victim."