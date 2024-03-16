'Porsha is NOT a Star': NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams of Trying to Sabotage Her Appearance on Netflix's 'Upshaws'

She said what she said! NeNe Leakes is still feuding with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars despite leaving Bravo four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. Leakes called out her frenemy Porsha Williams on Friday, claiming the Georgia peach quit production on a Netflix show after telling producers she couldn't work with NeNe when she discovered they were both cast to star in the newest season of The Upshaws.

Source: MEGA NeNe and Porsha was supposed to appear side by side on the newest season of 'The Upshaws.'

Leakes took to social media to slam Williams, revealing she was "excited" and "happy" when told she'd be starring alongside Porsha. She revealed that she was flown out to Los Angeles this week to film — but Williams was nowhere to be found when she got to the set. Leakes said a stand-in actress showed up to replace Porsha in rehearsals.

NeNe thought Williams would show up after lunch but "Porsha never came." When Leakes went to the hotel, she discovered Williams had allegedly pulled out of the project. Production reportedly called and asked Leakes if she had "any issues with any housewives" because they would be recasting Williams' part.

#NeneLeakes speaks out about her & #PorshaWilliams being asked to do #Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ but Porsha told the production company that she refused to work with Nene due to them having issues in the past. Nene speaks on being disappointed in Porsha! 👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/EV2cSpO7Ga — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) March 15, 2024

"Porsha did not show up to work and had said she did not want to work with me. That we had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me," Leakes recalled. Ex-RHOA star Cynthia Bailey was reportedly brought in to replace Porsha.

"I am shocked to hear that Porsha would go to a production company and say that she doesn't want to work with me because we've had a lot of issues in the past," Leakes said. She also revealed that she had no issue with Williams until now, saying they had been on double dates and several trips together before Porsha unexpectedly pulled the plug on her 15-month marriage to Simon Guobadia.

Source: MEGA Porsha allegedly didn't show to rehearsal.

Leakes says the accusations go further than Williams realizes. "When you call a black woman angry, difficult, we've got problems, I can't work with them on a set, that's a death trap for a black woman in the industry," she stated. "We don't have any issues that we can't work together. We are professionals."

She continued to say, "We've had petty things. We were on a reality show so we're obviously going to have some sort of issues but we have not had anything where we couldn't work together." "That is a lie."

Source: @porsha4real/instagram Porsha allegedly told NeNe that she was angry Leakes didn't check on her after she filed for divorce.

Leakes texted Williams to ask why she'd pull such a stunt, to which Porsha allegedly replied that she was mad NeNe didn't check on her after she filed for divorce from Simon last month.

Leakes said she found Williams' antics "disappointing" before shading Porsha one last time. "The bottom line is Porsha did not want to share the spotlight. That's it," Leakes concluded. "Professionals can share the spotlight. Porsha is not a star, she's a Bravolebrity... be clear." RadarOnline.com reached out to Porsha's team and Netflix for comment.

