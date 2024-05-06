Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Guobadia Scoffs at ‘RHOA’ Star’s Demand for $50k in Ugly Divorce War

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia asked that her demand for a 5-figure sum to pay her divorce lawyers be shut down. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon said the Bravo star was not entitled to a dime from him as they continue to fight over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/instagram

In a recent motion, Porsha asked the court for $50k from Simon. Her lawyer wrote, “Wife has incurred and will continue to incur significant attorneys’ fees and expenses of litigation to defend against Husband’s Motion, which includes false statements and allegations, and requests that Husband be ordered to pay Wife temporary attorney’s fees in the amount of $50,000.00 given that his actions have caused Wife to not only file her Request for Immediate and Emergency Relief, but also to respond to the instant Motion.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In a newly filed motion, Simon's lawyer argued against her client paying Porsha the $50k. She said, "This Court should deny [Porsha's] request for attorney’s fees because she has failed to provide a statutory basis for the request as required under Georgia law." The lawyer argued, "[Porsha's] request for a lump sum award of $50,000 in attorney’s fees is not allowed by law." A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Porsha filed for divorce on February 22 after 15 months of marriage. She demanded their prenup be enforced and Simon vacate the marital home. Simon opposed the request to leave the home. He said she should move into the home she owns nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Porsha slammed Simon for allegedly changing the locks to the gates and blocking her access to the home. Simon called out Porsha for allegedly bringing an armed guard to the home after the split. The reality star trashed Simon in court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed to have left after learning about her husband's alleged immigration issues. Her lawyer wrote, "[Porsha] shows that the news reports of [Simon's] alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing. None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. [Porsha] did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Simon's company Simcol was hit with a massive default judgment in a lawsuit over a private jet deal. Simon told RadarOnline.com, "It is not uncommon to have business disputes and I’m very comfortable in having them resolved in due time."