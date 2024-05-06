Fox News' Sean Hannity Lists Long Island Mansion for $13.75 Million as He Leaves New York for 'Free State of Florida'
Fox News' Sean Hannity has solidified his plans to leave New York behind for "the free state of Florida."
The news host listed his Long Island mansion for sale at a whopping $13.75 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The move comes after Hannity announced in January that he would be recording his radio and TV shows from studios in West Palm Beach, according to the Daily Mail.
"We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida," Hannity said on his iHeartRadio program. "I am out. I am done. I am finished."
The Fox News star purchased the 11,000 square foot home for $8 million back in 2008, per the Wall Street Journal.
The mansion features a six acre tree-lined property and gated entrance for privacy and is "set amidst 500 feet of breathtaking bay frontage" including a "70-foot private dock," according to the listing.
In addition to sprawling lush grounds, the home also features panoramic views of the Western Bay. A grand foyer adorned with marble floors welcomes guests to the estate, which also includes a gourmet chef's kitchen with "top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry."
The 8,500 square foot living space boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a massive living room with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the grounds and a terrace overlooking the bay.
With the grounds being a focal point of the home, there's plenty to enjoy outside as well.
In addition to the private dock, which offers direct access to Oyster Bay, there's a swimming pool, a tennis court and a par-three golf course and putting green.
Hannity first planted his seeds to move to Florida back in 2021, when he reportedly purchased a $5.3 million condo in Palm Beach. The Fox News host made it clear that his desire to move south was motivated by political values.
"Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values," Hannity previously said on his show.
Hannity is certainly in like-minded company in the Sunshine State, where ex-president Donald Trump lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate, also in Palm Beach.
Hannity also moderated a debate between Florida Governor and former presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom.