WATCH: Sean Hannity Claims Joe Biden 'Wants to Take Away Your Stoves and Refrigerators' With New Policies — 'They Want to Take Away Your Meat'
Fox News host Sean Hannity recently warned that President Joe Biden “wants to take away your” stoves, refrigerators, and air conditioners, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also warned that President Biden “wants to even take away your meat.”
Hannity’s surprising claims came on Wednesday night’s episode of Hannity.
The Fox News star slammed President Biden’s policies and the consequences those policies have had on the “prosperity, peace, stability, safety, and security” of everyday Americans.
He also cited Biden’s handling of the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border, as well as the issue of inflation, as reasons why the 81-year-old president is allegedly losing support ahead of the 2024 election.
“As it turns out, Americans seem to miss prosperity and peace and stability and safety and security,” Hannity charged on Wednesday night. “They see what Biden is doing at the border, they know he has been spending recklessly, they see Biden inflation. It is starting to surge yet again.”
“They reject the overbearing Green New Deal regulations. You know?” he continued. “You got to get an electric vehicle. They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner.”
“They want to even take away your meat,” Hannity added.
Meanwhile, Hannity also attacked President Biden directly during the most recent episode of Hannity.
The Fox News anchor mocked the 81-year-old leader’s age, as well as Biden’s struggle to walk up and down the steps of Air Force One without sometimes falling over.
“The high taxes he’s pushing for, the vilification of those that work hard, risk capital, and definitely pay their fair share and then some,” Hannity said.
“They look at their phones and TV and they see a decrepit politician struggling to get off the stairs of Air Force One, the baby steps, and is so obviously unable to perform the duties of his job,” he added.
“There is nothing that [Barack] Obama can do, [Bill] Clinton can do to cover up that disaster,” Hannity concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wednesday night would not be the first time that a conservative accused President Biden of working to take their stuff.
While several members of the GOP previously accused Biden of working to take away and ban gas stoves, others claimed that the president would take away their “pickup trucks,” “homes,” and “hamburgers.”
“They want to take your pickup truck, they want to rebuild your home, they want to take away your hamburgers,” Donald Trump’s former White House assistant, Seb Gorka, declared during a CPAC speech in 2019 to resounding applause.
“This is what Stalin dreamt about but never achieved,” Gorka added at the time.
Hannity did not make it exactly clear why President Biden would want to “take away your meat” during his startling segment on Wednesday night.