Brazilian Woman Who Wheeled Her Dead Uncle Into Bank Tearfully Breaks Silence, Insists She's Not a 'Monster'

Souza insisted that she is not a "monster" after police said that she was well aware that her uncle, Paulo Braga, 68, was already dead when she attempted to withdraw $3,250 from the bank in Rio de Janeiro on April 16.

Footage showed De Souza chatting with Braga as if he was still alive, offering him a cup of water at one point after holding up his head to sign the papers.

She could be heard explaining to the teller, "He doesn't say anything, that's just how he is," and mentioning to her uncle that she would take him to the hospital if he wasn't feeling well.